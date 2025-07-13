Joey McGuire Faces Ultimatum as Big 12 Coaches Admit Jealousy Over $55M Bet, per Insider

Texas Tech isn’t just making noise; they’re shaking up college football. While other programs play it safe with NIL deals, Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders are aggressively investing a massive $55 million in their football program. Building on an 8-5 season and a strong 6-3 Big 12 record, expectations in Lubbock are incredibly high. But it’s not just on-field success attracting attention—it’s the off-field investment that’s making other coaches scratch their heads. McGuire’s bold strategy has made Tech a major offseason buzz, earning both praise and envy from rival coaches. Let’s be real: when you spend like a powerhouse, pressure and spotlight tend to follow.

Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech team is aggressively pursuing NIL deals. With the support of booster Cody Campbell, they’re investing $55 million across all sports for 2025-26, including $20.5 million in direct revenue sharing from the House settlement. Their teams, like softball’s Ni’Jaree Canady and basketball’s JT Toppin, are already making seven-figure deals, and now even football is grabbing the same level of NIL attention. “Good for them,” one coach said. “Hell, if I had Cody Campbell, I’d be doing sleepovers at his house.”

And that hefty roster investment is what’s grabbing other coaches’ attention and sparking jealousy in them. Talking about the entire scenario, The Athletic’s Justin Williams breaks down his opinion on 365 Sports, offering a deeper look into the buzz. “I think they’re one of the most fascinating stories in all of college football this offseason. And so, you know, it’s really unique because of the money and the resources being pumped in there, but as Joey McGuire, head coach, kind of openly said this week, yes, there’s some jealousy. Yes, there’s a bullseye on their back,” Williams said.

So, where is this kind of money coming from? West Texas oil money is fueling Texas Tech’s athletic success. Cody Campbell, who recently sold his energy company for over $4 billion, is a key investor in the Matador Club, a collective supporting the university’s athletes. This influx of cash secured the nation’s top transfer portal class and enabled lucrative NIL deals. The results are impressive, but not all Big 12 rivals are celebrating.

That kind of investment has divided the entire college football world into two sides. And coaches are not just taking notice; they are giving out their honest reaction. “Some of them probably said what they would have said on the record. I think some of them opened up a little bit more, whether it was, you know, there was some like genuine jealousy of, you know, man, I wish our program had that,” Williams said. “And then you had, you know, maybe a little bit more sour grapes, bitter jealousy of people saying, ‘I don’t know if it’s good for college football, or I kind of think the amount of money and the way they’re overpaying.'”

Well, this investment is a result of increasing team efficiency and overall performance. Look, last season, Joey McGuire’s team featured one of the nation’s most potent offenses. With quarterback Behren Morton and running back Tahj Brooks, they led the way, powering a 37.6 points-per-game average, fourth nationally. But their defense was surely a weak link, culminating in a 39-26 Liberty Bowl loss to Arkansas. That defeat only intensified their drive to rebuild and invest.

However, that kind of money sure grabs eyes, and even Deion Sanders couldn’t help but drop his take on it.

Deion Sanders’ take on Joey McGuire’s massive NIL investment

Texas Tech’s coach, Joey McGuire, is getting national attention, this time from Deion Sanders. At Big 12 media days, Sanders praised McGuire’s aggressive use of the transfer portal and Texas Tech’s substantial investments. “Yeah, Joey got some money,” Sanders said. “Joey, where you at… ? Spending that money! I love it. I love it.”

The Red Raiders have aggressively recruited, adding 22 players from the transfer portal, many highly ranked, including top-five recruit Felix Ojo, reportedly via a seven-figure NIL deal. Sanders playfully mocked the media’s past criticism of portal usage: “Once upon a time, you guys [the media] were talking junk about me going in that portal. Now when everybody’s going in the portal, it’s OK. It’s cool when they do it. There’s a problem when I do it. Ain’t that a rap song?”

Although Colorado’s recruiting classes have been strong, ranking first in 2023 and eighth in 2024, Texas Tech’s 2025 transfer portal class is currently ranked second. Their success, particularly, hinges on The Matador Club’s backing, which has attracted considerable attention. But Deion Sanders made it clear his comments come from admiration, not jealousy. “First of all, let’s get this straight: I love me some Joey McGuire, one of the best coaches in this conference,” Sanders said. “I’ve seen him excel from high school all the way to where he is now, and he’s a winner, and I absolutely love it. You know, I love him because he’s a man of standard.”

Now, with that level of attention, if Joey McGuire’s team doesn’t live up to the hype this year, it will be nothing but a big blow to their $55 million investment.