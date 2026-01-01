Joey McGuire Forced Into Public Apology As Behren Morton Breaks Down in Tears After Oregon CFP loss

Texas Tech’s national title dream hopes came to an end after losing to Oregon at the Orange Bowl. The Red Raiders’ offense was unable to keep pace with Oregon, resulting in a 0-23 loss. The Red Raiders’ head coach, Joey McGuire, didn’t hide his feelings after the game.

“Well, I want to start by thanking Red Raider Nation for showing up today,” said Joey McGuire in the post-game presser. “It was really special. It’s been an incredible ride this year, but it was really special to have so many Texas Tech fans. I’m sorry that we let you down, but I hope you’ve enjoyed every second of this year. This is such a special team, and I’m so proud of them, but thank you for that.”

“It’s no fun being in that locker room right now. I’ve been doing this for 31 years; I’ve never been a part of a closer group of men, and I’ve never been so proud. One thing that I told them, and I truly believe it, is when you do something that nobody’s ever done, like what these guys did wearing this uniform, ever, then the standard’s set. And that’s where you start building something really special. So I can’t thank them enough, and this is going to hurt for a long time. I know, these guys are hurting right now, but I can’t be prouder of my football team.”

Quarterback Behren Morton, who sat along with McGuire in front of the media, was visibly in tears, hearing his coach apologize to the fans.