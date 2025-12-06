brand-logo
Joey McGuire Fulfills Texas Tech QB’s Dad’s Wish He Promised Six Months Ago

ByAman Joe

Dec 6, 2025 | 5:19 PM EST

Link Copied!
Texas Tech cruised past rival BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game, delivering an even stronger performance than in their Week 11 meeting. The Red Raiders dominated from start to finish, securing a 34-7 victory. For head coach Joey McGuire, the win carried added meaning, as it fulfilled a promise made to quarterback Behren Morton’s father six months earlier.

With just under five minutes remaining, Stone Harrington’s 28-yard field goal signaled the final confirmation: McGuire had led Texas Tech to a Big 12 title in the program’s first-ever appearance in the championship game. The moment also marked the completion of the promise McGuire and Morton made to Morton’s father, delivering a Big 12 championship to the Red Raiders.

“In June, (Behren Morton) and I both said, we’re going to win the Big 12 championship, and we’re going to walk out of Cowboys Stadium together. His dad sent me a text this week and said, just make sure I get a picture of you two walking out.” McGuire revealed in the post-game press conference.

This is a developing story…

