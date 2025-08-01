Joey McGuire Issues New Fall Update on Behren Morton as Texas Tech President Lands New Role

Texas Tech is aiming for more than wins this year. They are after respect. Quarterback Behren Morton looks to lead the Red Raiders as they strive for their first 10-win season since 2008. The hype has turned into expectations. He is supported by a strong team and a coaching staff that believes in him. Now, Morton is performing well in fall camp. Even head coach Joey McGuire couldn’t hold back his praise, highlighting Morton’s leadership and skillful play. Motivated by pride and a clear goal, the team is laser-focused on making the College Football Playoff, not just a bowl game.

Well, Behren Morton’s football journey has been anything but easy. First, he had a Grade AC joint sprain back in 2023. But despite that, he played 2 seasons with it. And last season was Morton’s breakout year. As he completed 3,335 yards with 27 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Now, imagine if he’s at his full potential. This season will be the case. As Morton has underwent elective shoulder surgery in December, and the improvement is already making noise in the fall camp.

Talking about Behren Morton’s development and film on the Texas Tech Red Raiders podcast, Joey McGuire made one thing pretty clear this season: nothing can stop Morton or the Raiders from making an impact on the field. “He looks good, man. He’s slinging it, man. He had a really good day today. Had a big throw. Reggie Virgil had a one-handed catch. Now he needed that one-handed catch because Mo broke one up on him that he should have caught, but he had a one-handed catch in seven-on-seven,” he said. Looks like Morton’s already building great chemistry with his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that throw? That’s the result of his continuous grind. As Behren Morton lost between 10 and 15 pounds this offseason to regain sensation in his throwing arm. What was the result? It’s speaking for itself. “CD (Caleb Douglas) and Behren connected on a deep ball that, you know, he threw into tight coverage, and he feels good, man. He’s running around, and, and you know, Behren’s one of those guys, man. He brings great energy,” Joey McGuire added. Well, Douglas and Morton’s partnership can do wonders this season.

AD

via Getty Credit: John E. Moore III/GettyImages

The reason is that Caleb Douglas was the lone skill player on offense to start in all 13 games last season. On top of that, he turned out as the Red Raiders’ second-leading receiver after catching 60 passes for 877 yards and 6 TDs. So, now you know why that connection is important. While fans are buzzing about what Morton will do on the field, his community work is also getting national attention. He’s one of 116 nominees for the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, an award that recognizes athletes for their off-field contributions alongside their on-field performance.

From volunteering at the South Plains Food Bank and visiting Lubbock ISD classrooms to assisting at youth camps, Morton is dedicated to his community. This kind of leadership is significant, particularly for a player representing a program aiming for a major achievement. But that’s not the only big thing happening this offseason with the Red Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey McGuire’s team gets other big news

Looks like Texas Tech fans just got something to celebrate beyond the field. The Big 12 has officially appointed Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. He’s taking over the position previously held by West Virginia’s Gordon Gee. This gives Tech a coveted spot in the CFP’s decision-making process.

Well, Lawrence Schovanec appears prepared for the responsibilities, particularly with the playoff format likely to evolve. “I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, especially at a time when critical decisions will be made regarding the future of the CFP,” he said. It seems Tech’s president is ready and eager to begin.

So what exactly does the board do? The CFP Board oversees the College Football Playoff. Making high-level decisions like approving budgets, setting policies, and managing operations and governance. Think of them as the executive leadership for college football’s postseason. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark lauded the selection, stating, “President Schovanec is an excellent choice to serve as the Big 12’s representative on the CFP board of managers.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But this isn’t the first time Lawrence Schovanec has been part of something of this sort. He’s familiar with the conference, having chaired the Big 12’s board of directors from 2021 to 2023. He has also been the president of Texas Tech since 2016. “I look forward to representing Texas Tech and the Big 12 Conference as I work with colleagues on the Board in the best interests of our student-athletes, their coaches, and the fans,” Schovanec added. With CFP expansion and NIL changes on the horizon, having a steady voice like Schovanec could help the Red Raiders and the college game itself in the long run.