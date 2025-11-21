Joey McGuire Lands Conference Sack Leader in Transfer Portal For Texas Tech

After stacking talent like David Bailey and Romello Height from the transfer portal, Joey McGuire recently added another one from the single 15-day window. While Bailey leads the FBS with 12.5 sacks and Height has 7 of his own, the defense is getting even scarier with their first transfer portal addition of the 2026 cycle.

On Thursday, the On3 Transfer Portal shared, “Allen transfer EDGE Amarie Fleming has committed to Texas Tech.” Just a week after Fleming wrapped up his season at Allen, he made his commitment. With that, it looks like the Raiders’ pass rush is primed for a major boost in the future.

Fleming led the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in sacks and ranks among Division II’s best in tackles for loss. While Allen lists him with 13.5 sacks, the NCAA credits him with 14.5. To cap it off, he added 18 TLFs, tied for fifth, along with 48 total tackles, second on the team.

Rivals put it, writing, “With a relentless motor and uncoachable edge, Fleming became the SIAC’s sack king, racking up 13.5 sacks in just 10 games, good for the top mark in the league.” Moreover, they added, “His ability to create havoc in the backfield earned him a First Team spot and solidified his reputation as one of the most feared defenders in HBCU football.”

With that kind of talent, Fleming wasn’t short on options, but he chose the Raiders over reported offers from Southeast Missouri State, Gardner-Webb, Eastern Illinois, Arkansas State, Alabama State, and more. It may come following the standard Texas Tech already set with Stanford transfer Bailey and Georgia Tech transfer Height.

While the Raiders will lose these key pieces after this season, Fleming looks like the savior for next year. Fleming will arrive in Lubbock with two years of eligibility. Out of Lafayette High School in Mayo, Florida, he joined Allen as part of the 2024 class. While he played two seasons there, he didn’t waste time to leave a mark.

As a freshman in 2024, Fleming recorded 21 tackles, and as a sophomore, he helped to lead the program to a 6-5 overall record. With the conference sack leader, Joey McGuire’s recruiting success continues to ride on Texas Tech’s on-field dominance, as they post a 10-1 overall record this season.

Joey McGuire gets another big commitment

On Thursday night, Texas Tech hit a recruiting home run. Following a visit to Lubbock over the weekend, 2027 WR Benny Easter Jr. announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. That came with a solid reason. “Just the way they go about winning fits me perfectly,” said Easter. “And the passing offense.” And he isn’t wrong, as the Raiders already boasts the nation’s No. 8 offense.

Then Easter shared his wish to thrive in Lubbock. “They wanna win,” he mentioned. “Just shows me what type of a winning program it will be when I get there.” With his commitment, the Humble, Texas, native adds another star to a class already ranked No. 1 nationally. Now with Texas Tech, chasing a Big 12 title and a CFP spot, Easter believes he can shine on.

GM James Blanchard played a key role in courting him, and Easter praised the early support. “The amount of love they showed so early.” Texas Tech’s receiving corps just got a serious boost as he picked the Red Raiders over offers from Kansas, Houston, and others.

Even he has the tools, as he’s turned 121 receptions into 1,981 yards over the last two seasons. Now we will see Texas Tech’s rise in the CFP.