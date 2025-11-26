Joey McGuire Launches New Texas Tech Campaign After Jacob Rodriguez Earns Real Heisman Buzz

Essentials Inside The Story Joey McGuire hypes up his defensive coordinator

Making a chance for Shiel Wood to win the award

Jacob Rodriguez remains the dark horse for Heisman

After weeks of relentless work, Joey McGuire and Texas Tech have managed to push LB Jacob Rodriguez into the Heisman conversation. While one defensive star is earning national attention, McGuire has already started rolling out another campaign. This time, it’s for the man who not only shaped but also enhanced Rodriguez and the entire Red Raiders defense.

On November 25, a total of 63 nominees for the Broyles Award 2025 were announced. Among them, the Red Raiders’ DC and ILB coach, Shiel Wood, got featured as a nominee. Texas Tech and McGuire didn’t waste any time, launching a campaign for their defensive coordinator.

Joey McGuire campaigned for his DC on X, retweeting Texas Tech’s post, “He leads the nation’s most improved defense. Vote to help make @ShielWood a @Broyles Aeard semifinalist!, calling out the Texas Tech fans.

Go to work, Red Raider Nation!!! #WreckEm.”

Shiel Wood is one of Joey McGuire’s picks for the Red Raiders from Houston. His proven track record grabbed McGuire’s attention and brought him to Lubbock in 2024. At that time, the Red Raiders were ranked 15th in the Big 12 in total defense and scoring defense, allowing 451.9 yards and 34.5 points per game.

Texas Tech is ranked No. 7 in the nation in defense. In the 11 games they played, they allowed 2,927 yards, averaging 266.1 yards per game, with an average of 4.05 yards per play. They allowed only 16 TDs throughout the season. Those numbers prove that Wood has his defense going.

Breaking down the defense, the Red Raiders are No. 4 in the FBS, No. 2 among Power 4 teams, and No. 1 in the Big 12 in defensive success rate (66.6%). Their defense allowed less than 50% of the yardage on first or second down and denied third- and fourth-down conversions.

Now, they have completely transformed into a solid defensive team. These campaigns help Wood’s influence reach the public and deserve the recognition he earns. When McGuire got him on board last year, he knew exactly what he was getting.

“Coach Wood has a proven track record of immediately improving defenses and creating havoc with turnovers, which was exactly the philosophy we were looking for as we move forward as a program,” coach Joey McGuire said back then.

Those prophecies have come true.

As McGuire and the Raiders claim, Coach Woods has led one of the nation’s improved defenses. The numbers prove why. He has also developed a Heisman candidate, Jacob Rodriguez, who’s making a difference.

Joey McGuire’s incredible QB shines away

Jacob Rodriguez has been a high-profile face of Texas Tech this year, earning national recognition. He’s the lone defender in the Heisman race, and his numbers prove why. Through 11 games, Rodriguez has totaled 97 tackles, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, six passes defended, and one sack.

Defensively, those numbers prove he’s a monster in the making.

He currently leads the Big 12 in forced fumbles and interceptions and is the undisputed leader of solo tackles in the last two seasons. Last year, he posted 127 combined tackles and five sacks.

While it’s pretty hard to push a defensive guy into the Heisman race, Joey McGuire’s continuous efforts and active campaigning of legends brought him directly into the picture.

Patrick Mahomes gave a big shoutout to Rodriguez for the Heisman finalist, “Get him to New York! @HeismanTrophy.”

Followed by Heisman-winning RGIII, who said, “So why not have the defensive guy win the Heisman Trophy? This man right here is the best player in the country. He is my Heisman Trophy pick.”

With the legends of the game pushing forward, Rodriguez is currently ranked No. 8 in the Heisman race with +10,000 odds.