Joey McGuire Makes His Jacob Rodriguez Demands Loud & Clear After Texas Tech’s Week 11 Win

At Lubbock, the BYU vs the Red Raiders threatened Big 12 consequences on Saturday. With a 22-point surplus win, Texas Tech was able to limit the then-undefeated Cougars to just one touchdown and a season-low 255 total yards. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez emerged as an explosive weapon against BYU, limiting the offense to punts and field goals. Now, Joey McGuire is rooting for his recognition as a Heisman candidate.

It was 5:44 in the third quarter, and the Red Raiders had already dominated the turf, 16-0. On 3rd & 6, Rodriguez intercepted Bear Bachmeier’s pass, leading to the Raiders’ 29-yard field goal. Later in the fourth quarter, at 2nd & 6, Bachmeier was sacked, and Rodriguez recovered the fumble, leading to a 34-yard field goal by Texas Tech in the next play. His contribution to the defense was immense.

Post-game, as the victorious sea of red met the eyes at the Jones AT&T Stadium, Holly Rowe asked Jacob about his Heisman campaign. “Should we put you in it now (Heisman conversation)?” “I sure hope so,” replied the LB. And now, head coach McGuire is echoing the same.

“Heisman is given to the best football player,” he said to the press post-victory. “It’s not given to the best quarterback. They have awards for that. You can’t say that Jacob Rodriguez is not playing at that level, at an elite level, as good as anybody in the country. That kid deserves to be a part of that.”

Presently, over the course of decades, the Heisman honor has been dominated by running backs and quarterbacks, with the latter being the most prevalent since the 2000s. Michigan’s Charles Woodson became the first defensive player to win the coveted trophy in 1997. Although he played on the offense and special teams, he was primarily a cornerback.

In 2021, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson made his way to New York for the ceremony, placed No. 2 after Bryce Young. Next came Colorado’s Travis Hunter, who never exited the field, playing on both offense and the defensive unit.

However, back in 2017, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith was close to winning the Heisman, ranking No. 3 after Baker Mayfield, who won the award, and Bryce Love.

With Jacob Rodruiguez’s impressive performance, Joey McGuire is calling for his Heisman campaign.

Patrick Mahomes gives a shoutout to Jacob Rodriguez

The moment after Jacob Rodriguez intercepted Bear Bachmeier’s interception, the stadium was engulfed by the chants of his Heisman chants. BYU Insider Mitch Harper shared the iconic moment on X. “Interception. Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez is a heck of a player,” he wrote on X. “Tech fans start a ‘Heisman’ chant after he picks off Bear Bachmeier.”

Even G.O.A.T. Patrick Mahomes, who was present at his alma mater to watch Texas Tech take on the BYU Cougars as a guest picker for College GameDay, gave a shout-out to Jacob. “Get him to New York! @HeismanTrophy.”

“Growing up, I wanted to win the Heisman as a quarterback, I had my thoughts of being in the conversation as a quarterback,” Rodriguez told The Dallas Morning News. “Once I switched to linebacker, especially those earlier years, man, I was just trying to make the team.”

Though it’s been rare for defensive players to win the Heisman, Rodriguez’s stats make for a compelling case. Over the season, he has recorded 91 total tackles. three interceptions and seven forced fumbles. In the Big 12, he ranks No. 5 for total tackles. According to Pro Football Network, he has an LB Impact score of 91.7, ranking No. 3 across college football.