Joey McGuire Makes Huge Behren Morton Statement as Texas Tech QB Receives Manning Academy Invite

With all chips on the table and no safety net in sight, Texas Tech enters 2025, gunning for glory. With a loaded roster and rising expectations, the program seeks to end a conference title drought dating back to 1994. While the newcomers add excitement, the team’s success still hinges on quarterback Behren Morton. Back from shoulder surgery and on track for fall camp, Morton’s health and leadership will be the difference-maker. HC Joey McGuire claimed, “The doctor felt great about where he was, I think he’ll be full go in June, so we don’t want to try to rush that.” It seems McGuire is already calling dibs on the show Morton’s about to run.

Back in December, in Los Angeles, surgeon Neal ElAttrache performed surgery on Morton, limiting his performance in the Liberty Bowl and spring practice. Despite setbacks last season, this guy threw for 3,335 yards with 27 TDs. Statistically, Morton was no slouch, he finished 8th in the FBS in passing yards per game and 16th in touchdowns. He is all pumped up to take up the reins again, because a month back he posted a video on his X handle where he was not only throwing the football but was doing it with some zip.

The video shows him throwing the ball 15 yards with minimal effort. A fast, flat pass shows the kind of power he had in his arm. So, Joey McGuire wasted no time in talking about his QB’s progress this off-season on Always College Football. “Behren Morton, that’s my dude, man. I love that kid. He’s a coach’s kid. He’s tough. He loves football. He loves Texas Tech. Behren feels great. We had our first football school yesterday. He’s still on a pitch count, and we just drive that pitch count up on his throwing days. He hasn’t felt this good since, like, his freshman year, when he first got here, and he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder,” McGuire said

Best part? Even though there isn’t much hype around Behren Morton like other QBs, this guy is equally capable of turning the Red Raiders’ fate around this season. McGuire seemed extremely cheerful while talking about Morton’s recovery. He added, “I mean, he hears all the things that are being said. The kid at Arizona State is absolutely incredible. Sam’s incredible. They’re talking about him; they’re talking about Josh at TCU. They’re talking about Sawyer at Baylor, you know. And Behren’s kind of the afterthought. But you look statistically at what he did last year; he’s right up there with all those guys that you’re talking about, so he functions really well like that, like this chip on his shoulder.”

That’s a straight-up fact. Behren Morton’s career completions are ranked 6th in the Texas Tech record book. So, when Joey McGuire praises his caliber, he’s not fluffing. And on top of that, McGuire and his team are seizing every step to take their team to the playoffs this season, as they landed 21 players from the portal during the cycle, signing the No. 2 transfer class in the nation.

Now, Texas Tech’s QB Behren Morton is already gaining a lot of hype this offseason, and it’s not just about rankings and praise!

Behren Morton is making big moves

Behren Morton just punched his ticket to quarterback royalty. The prestigious Manning Passing Academy, a camp where future NFL stars hone their skills under Peyton and Eli Manning, is more than a summer program for Morton; it’s a pivotal stepping stone. With alumni like Joe Burrow and Bryce Young, the academy’s reputation speaks for itself. Now, the Red Raiders’ quarterback will learn from football’s first family.

The academy is notoriously selective. Only 40 to 50 college quarterbacks from every level of the sport make the final cut each year. Morton’s inclusion solidifies the belief in Lubbock that he’s poised for greatness. Texas Tech’s offense hinges on his performance, and with Big 12 aspirations rising, this offer provides Morton the edge he needs.

Texas Tech senses a pivotal moment. Their talented, driven team, led by quarterback Behren Morton, is poised for a breakthrough. Leveraging NIL and the transfer portal, they aim for the conference title and beyond. The coaching staff knows quarterback development is key to a championship run, and Morton has a chance to become elite. Morton’s challenge is leadership, honing his ability to command the offense and thrive under pressure. Every drill, every lesson counts. This summer, the Manning camp could be transformative and might help Morton pivot his championship dreams into reality.