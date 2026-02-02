Joey McGuire on Alert as Ryan Day Makes Big Move to Poach 300lb Five-Star Texas Tech Commit

It’s the final week of the January contact period. Ohio State’s staff was everywhere, hopping regions and stacking in-home visits. And one of their targets sounds the alarm for Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. Because Ryan Day’s D-line coach Larry Johnson went to Cedar Hill, Texas, for an in-home with 6’3, 300-pound 5-star DL Jalen Brewster.

This is a wake up call for Joey McGuire. Jalen Brewster committed to Texas Tech back in October 2025, during Ohio State’s game against Minnesota. The Buckeyes were involved then and never really left because it was a costly miss for Ryan Day. This player lines up everywhere on Cedar Hill’s defensive front. His father Robert Brewster was a third-round NFL pick by the Dallas Cowboys. So the ceiling is obvious.

Larry Johnson’s week started quietly. Tuesday in Connecticut with 4-star EDGE Mekai Brown. Wednesday in Chicago, stopping by Brother Rice to see Brayden Parks and 2028 EDGE Kameron McGee. Then flying into Texas during a tight contact window to sit down with a committed 5-star like Jalen Brewster. Coaches would only do that if they know there’s immense potential. And Ohio State believes it does.

Derrick Shelby, the agent representing Jalen Brewster and his family, said as much this week. He told Steve Wiltfong that Ohio State is firmly in the mix, along with Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Indiana, and Oregon.

“It’s going to be very competitive to get this kid,” he said. “Because I feel he’s a pro wherever he goes.”

Texas Tech is still the school to beat. Joey McGuire locked in Jalen Brewster early and sold development, opportunity, and proximity. But Ohio State doesn’t need to sell hope. Ryan Day sells track records and Larry Johnson’s resume only backs the intrigue. The D-line coach wrapped the week in California, visiting 4-star DL Marcus Fakatou at Orange Lutheran on Friday.

Other Ohio State assistants were just as active. LBs coach James Laurinaitis spent time in Florida with 4-star Kaden Henderson, then went across Ohio offering in-state talent, including the Feister brothers at Archbishop Hoban. CBs coach Tim Walton worked Ohio, Florida, and Georgia, checking on IMG’s Larry Moon and unranked-but-priority Bryce Woods. Safeties coach Matt Guerrieri joined Ryan Day in Texas to see OSU safety commit Eli Johnson before heading west to visit 5-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson in California.

Ohio State currently ranks first nationally in the 2027 Industry Ranking with nine commits, including 5-star edge DJ Jacobs. But while the Buckeyes push nationally, an in-state situation is quietly getting complicated.

Could Ryan Day lose in-state No. 1 TE prospect?

According to 247Sports’ Kolby Crawford, Ohio State TE target Jordan Karhoff spent the weekend at Virginia Tech’s snowy junior day. The school made it count. The recruit spent extended time with the staff, including OC Tai Felton, and even showed up at a Hokies basketball pregame.

Virginia Tech is aggressive right now. James Franklin stabilized the roster quickly, flipped some Penn State commits, and pushed the 2026 class into the Top 25 early. Jordan Karhoff is a 4-star from Columbus St. Francis DeSales, one of the top in-state prospects for 2027, and someone Ryan Day has tracked closely.

Ohio State has prioritized 5-star Brock Williams at TE, but there’s room for more than one. Karhoff could still be part of the class. Or not. But when an in-state 4-star TE is spending a winter weekend in Blacksburg, anything could happen.