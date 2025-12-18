Joey McGuire Puts Transfer QB Intentions on Display as Dylan Raiola’s Texas Tech Picture Gets Clearer

The transfer portal is already buzzing with QBs. Big names are surfacing, including Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola. As the quarterbacks’ potential landing situations with Texas Tech have come into focus, head coach Joey McGuire has made his priorities clear, placing a QB search at the top of the shopping list.

“Yeah, it’d be number one,” said McGuire during Wednesday’s presser.

Before the Big 12 title game, Joey McGuire laid out the plan, stating the staff would evaluate seven to ten players in the transfer portal. That math is now a bit clearer. With Will Hammond undergoing knee surgery in November and rehab timelines offering no guarantees, his return could push right up against preseason camp in August. At this moment, for a program chasing a title run, uncertainty under center isn’t a luxury when the tools to fix it are already on the table.

“I would say 1A, you know, 1B,” said McGuire.

But that could vary, because while securing a strong piece at QB is critical, the program also needs multiple defensive front-four players, with key contributors reaching the end of their eligibility.

“We’re losing David and Melo and Lee,” said the Raiders’ head coach. “We’ve seen whenever you’ve got a dominant defensive front, that everybody’s better,” said McGuire.

While edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height, along with tackle Lee Hunter, have set the tone for the Raiders’ defense, all three are expected to move on to the NFL with the upcoming draft. Although A.J. Holmes still has one year of eligibility remaining, Tech is hopeful that Skyler Gill-Howard receives an eligibility-clock extension. But without additions from the transfer portal, those departures will leave gaps that can’t be easily replaced.

Perhaps that’s why McGuire stated the team needs to add at least three more players from the transfer portal: one DT and two edge defenders. The reason is clearly visible in this season’s success, built on a defensive wall up front. And the numbers back it up. They lead the FBS in rushing defense and rank third in scoring defense.

While that dominance starts with the front four setting the tone, McGuire knows the importance of reinforcing the trenches for the future. Now, while the head coach has a clear vision for their portal search, could a QB like Raiola be on their list?

Joey McGuire’s QB could be for next season

Joey McGuire’s squad’s success this season could make the program a top destination for QBs like Sam Leavitt, Dylan Raiola, and DJ Lagway. But a twist has emerged among these big names: Raiola isn’t expected to land at Texas Tech, according to On3. Although he has the tools, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 18 TDs this season, he’s now linked to programs like LSU, Miami, and others. Still, Raider Nation doesn’t need to worry.

Texas Tech s head coach Joey McGuire talks to athletes on the bench during the Big 12 football game against UCF, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

McGuire’s Texas Tech has set its sights on Brendan Sorsby, the Cincinnati QB. His electric 2025 season backed up that interest, throwing for 2,800 passing yards and 27 TDs. Now, while he’s entering the transfer portal, putting him squarely on Tech’s radar, he could be a perfect fit if he doesn’t take the NFL route first.

But if McGuire is able to land this QB, they won’t just get a passer. Sorsby can run, too, adding 580 rushing yards and nine TDs on the ground. Now, while time will tell who will take the Raiders’ reins, it’s a waiting game for us.