Joey McGuire Reveals He Rejected $2.2B Texas Tech Rival for Son’s Career

Joey McGuire’s energetic leadership powered Texas Tech to shatter expectations with a historic 12-2 run, highlighted by a Big 12 title win and maiden CFP run. The breakout season pushed the Red Raiders into the national spotlight and cemented McGuire’s rising status. However, the head coach revealed that he would have ended up in Texas Tech’s rival program if he hadn’t rejected the offer for his son.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Joey McGuire, at the 30th Annual Broyles Award premiere on February 12, credited his mentor, D.W. Rutledge. The coach revealed that based on a conversation with Rutledge, he rejected the Texas coaching job for his son, Garrett, which helped him end up with Texas Tech and the high praise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of my mentors is D.W. Rutledge,” the 54-year-old said. “I didn’t play for him. I didn’t coach with him. I got lucky enough to be chosen to be on the director, the board of directors, and the regional directors in Texas high school football. He retired, and Joe took over. He said it a million times, but he told me in 2014. When I had the opportunity to go to the University of Texas, I went and spoke with him.

“I sit down with him, and I say, ‘Hey, Coach, I’ve got an opportunity to go to the University of Texas.’ My son was going to be a junior in high school. He coached his son, and I said, ‘Coach, should I take that job? Would you take that job, or would you coach Clint?’ And he said, ‘I would not trade any amount of money in this world to not coach my son.’ Well, I love that man, and so I said, ‘Well, that makes my decision.’ I called Charlie Strong, and I said, ‘Charlie Strong, give the job to Jeff Traylor. I’m out. I want to coach my son.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2014, Joey McGuire served as Cedar Hill High School head coach in Texas. He was one of the top contenders for the Longhorns’ tight ends and special teams coaching role under Charlie Strong. It was the first college coaching offer for McGuire, who spent the past 12 seasons in high school positions as coach and head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

His son, Garrett, played quarterback for him and was about to hit the junior season. However, based on Rutledge’s advice, he texted Texas, which, as per reports, is considered the most valuable college football team, nearing $2.2 billion in valuation, “I am staying at Cedar Hill. Most will think I am nuts, but heck, you know I am nuts. Just can’t see me not coaching Garrett.”

He coached his son until his high school graduation before taking over the Red Raiders’ head coaching role in 2022. Within the next three seasons, he led the program to its first College Football Playoff and first Big 12 championship. The accolades didn’t end there, as McGuire was appointed to the AFCA’s board of trustees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey McGuire named to AFCA’s Board of Trustees

The American Football Coaches Association announced on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, that Joey McGuire has been appointed to its prestigious Board of Trustees, which guides the organization in formulating policy and leadership direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGuire would be joining BYU’s Kalani Sitake, and they would be the only two Big 12 representatives on the board. Along with them, six coaches were named as board members, including New Mexico’s Jason Eck, San Diego’s Sean Lewis, Montana State’s Brent Vigen, Michigan State’s Pat Fitzgerald, and Old Dominion’s Ricky Rahne.

The board appointment came as a result of his highly successful run with Texas Tech, setting the school’s new single-season record. He also helped the Red Raiders finish in the top 10 in the CFP seedings and AP poll. He even finished as a finalist for numerous awards, including the Bear Bryant Award, the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, the Eddie Robinson Award, and the Dodd Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

So it is safe to say that for McGuire, success isn’t just measured in dollars or job titles, but in the legacy he builds for his son and the example he sets along the way.