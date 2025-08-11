Joey McGuire Reveals Plan to Protect Behren Morton as First Scrimmage Outlines Major Shift

Behren Morton isn’t simply throwing passes in camp. He’s also carrying the weight of Texas Tech’s expectations for the season. As the Red Raiders aim for their first 10-win season since 2008, the excitement in Lubbock has shifted to straight-up pressure. Morton has been impressive throughout fall camp, earning public praise from Joey McGuire for his leadership and composure. McGuire is even bringing in Big 12 officiating crews to practices to maintain game-like intensity and protect his QB. NFL scouts frequently visit to observe his progress. One thing is clear: this team is aiming for a playoff run, and they are acting like it.

Joey McGuire is taking action to reduce penalties after his team committed 21 flags for 158 yards in the first two games last season. These penalties killed drives, hurt momentum, and even negated a touchdown in the 37-16 loss to Washington State. McGuire showed his frustration on the sidelines. But after the game, he knew he needed a better solution than just yelling. He instructed associate athletic director Antonio Huffman to hire a mock officiating crew for the rest of the season.

This crew will watch every drill, from individual work to team scrimmages, and then talk to the players to explain their calls. McGuire’s plan is comprehensive: a mock officiating crew will be present at every practice, every drill, and every scrimmage. But with that approach, he’s making sure Behren Morton stays protected. “And so, that was a crew. We had them last year. They were, you know, what we tell them. I always say, “Hey, take care of my quarterback. I’m going to do the same,” McGuire said on the Texas Tech Red Raiders podcast.

via Getty Credit: John E. Moore III/GettyImages

So for Joey McGuire, the goal is to give his team the feel of a real game and real-time penalties. “But call it like you’re going to call it week one. Call it like you’re going to call it every play. Every play, whether it’s a flag or not, mark it off. We have to get used to it. We can’t wait to get into game one; all of a sudden we feel really good about ourselves, and then all of a sudden we have a ton of penalties,” he added. This concept isn’t new to him, as he witnessed Dave Aranda implement this at Baylor in 2021, which resulted in a significant decrease in penalties. McGuire hopes that repeating the same strategy will help Texas Tech overcome its issues before the Big 12 season begins.

But in between all of it, Joey McGuire’s main aim was to protect his QB, and he made sure it happened. “I did call a sack. I think, you know, in a game, honestly, I haven’t seen the play yet, but in the game, he would have gotten hit. But he would have got the ball off because he’s a tough guy and he’s going to stand in there and that’s what quarterbacks do. He would have got hit, but I think he would have got the ball off,” McGuire added. Well, protecting Morton makes sense, as he just came in from an offseason shoulder surgery in December.

Now that he’s fully recovered, Behren Morton’s ready to double down on last season’s success. Even though he had a grade-3 AC joint sprain all throughout 2024, the athlete threw for 3,335 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. But he’s not the only one making moves.

Joey McGuire’s running corps making noise in fall camp

Replacing Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher, is a tall order. But Joey McGuire isn’t relying on just one player. He’s been advocating a committee approach since spring and reiterated that after the first scrimmage. USC transfer Quinten Joyner joins returners J’Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey to create a “three-headed monster” next to QB Behren Morton. “Man, we got running backs,” McGuire said. “If you asked what the biggest highlight on the offensive side of the ball is, it’s us being able to run the football. We have got three really good running backs.”

Now, the scrimmage allowed each back to showcase their skills. Williams scored in the red zone, Dickey had a long run, and Joyner broke free against Tech’s revamped defense. Even redshirt freshman Adam Hill impressed, with McGuire anticipating his contributions on special teams. It’s not just McGuire who’s praising the backs. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez sees them every day and supports his coach’s assessment. “They’re all three-down backs,” Rodriguez said. “All of them could take the entire drive. There’s nobody that comes in to do a certain thing. They all break tackles. They’re all shifty. They’re all quick. They all can put their head down and run.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even without three projected starters, the offensive line made a statement. Tackle Hunter Zambrano (lower back) and guard Vinny Sciury (intestinal) sat out most of the week, though McGuire anticipates both could return Monday. Guard Davion Carter missed the scrimmage due to his graduation. Filling in, Howard Sampson, Will Jados, Sheridan Wilson, Daniel Sill, and Jacob Ponton started.

As the media wasn’t allowed in, McGuire described the scoring plays. WRs Reggie Virgil, Micah Hudson, and Leyton Stone all scored in the red zone. QB Will Hammond added a short touchdown run, and Williams broke off a 20-yard TD. The defense also shined, forcing three turnovers. A fumble by Rodriguez recovered by Cole Wisniewski, plus interceptions from John Curry and Tarrion Grant. With a strong run game, an offensive line creating movement, and a defense generating turnovers, McGuire’s initial scrimmage assessment reflected a coach with a clear vision for his team.