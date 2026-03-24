Joey McGuire Splurges 6-Figure Sum to Land Elite Recruit Michigan & Ohio State Are Fighting For

Texas Tech has shown once again that money matters a lot in today’s college football landscape. Even with Michigan and Ohio State pushing hard for Jhadyn Nelson, Joey McGuire’s team won with a strong NIL push package and early trust. For Nelson, it was not about attention. The Red Raiders believed in him and the massive financial package created a wall even college football’s biggest brands could not break through.

Jhadyn Nelson did not have any college offers before 2026. Then, Texas Tech gave him his first offer on January 20, which became very important in his decision. After that, many big teams like Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Miami, Texas, Houston, SMU, and TCU also showed interest in him, but it was Texas Tech that prevailed.

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“Of course, they were the first school to offer me,” said Nelson. “They gave me a deal I couldn’t pass up.”

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So, it’s pretty clear that money was the driving force behind his recruitment. Sources told On3 that Texas Tech will pay him about $375,000 in his first year. Dropping nearly $400,000 on a high school linebacker is a serious flex. For McGuire, securing a defensive anchor is mandatory to survive the physical Big 12 schedule. Outbidding traditional heavyweights proves that the Red Raiders are serious about weaponizing their donor base to lock down top-tier talent.

Bryce Underwood took the entire college football world by notice when he flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. This move came right after the Wolverines offered him a $10.5 million NIL. Then there’s Jackson Cantwell, who made his move from Kirby Smart’s Georgia to Miami just for money. He is now projected to get between $2 and $2.5 million per year. That’s no small amount for a player who’s still in high school.

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However, Joey McGuire’s team’s massive investment in Nelson makes sense. Nelson showed great athletic ability at the Rivals Houston Elite camp; he ran fast in the 40-yard dash and jumped high, showing his strength and speed. He also had impressive production at school, as in his junior season at Langham Creek High School, he made 71 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one interception, three forced fumbles, and three pass breakups. This shows how strong he is on defense.

Even Nelson is pretty high on Texas Tech and its coaching staff. After last year’s championship berth and a 12-2 finish, his confidence got even stronger in them.

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“This program has great coaches. They are great coaches and also great people,” Nelson said. Coach [James] Blanch[chard], coach [Joey] McGuire, coach [Brian] Nance, and coach [Shiel] Wood. They’re all great people, and I love to surround myself with great people.

Shiel Wood is the defensive coordinator and also my position coach, so he’s gonna put me in a position to make plays. I’ve heard stories about Coach McGuire, and they sent me a video of him working out with the team. That’s something I want to be a part of.”

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Now, with that hype, Jhadyn Nelson is all set to take a visit to the Texas Tech campus on April 11 for spring practice. With his commitment, their 2027 class just got a major boost.

Joey McGuire’s 2027 recruiting class

Texas Tech is doing better and better in recruiting. They signed the No. 19 class in 2026, and now they are doing even stronger in 2027. By March 18, they had the No. 4 recruiting class in the country with six players already committed. One of those players is the No. 1 prospect in the nation, which shows that the team is becoming more powerful in recruiting.

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One of their major commitments was five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster from Cedar Hill. He is ranked as the No. 1 player overall. Joey McGuire is also adding strong players on offense, especially at quarterback. Four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant from Palestine Westwood joins the team early in November. He is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 class.

Then there’s four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. from Humble Summer Creek, who is ranked No. 22 in the country and No. 3 at his position. On defense, K’Adrian Redmond and Jhadyn Nelson are there to make an impact.

Well, Texas Tech’s 2027 recruiting class also sees some changes. Five-star player LaDamion Guyton decides to move to the 2026 class and signs with Texas Tech earlier than expected. At the same time, another top player, Cooper Hackett, changed his decision and chose Oklahoma instead of Texas Tech.

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Even with these changes, Texas Tech still has a strong group of players at different positions. The team continues to look solid and well-prepared for the future.