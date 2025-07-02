Joey McGuire & Texas Tech Named in Final 3 for In-State 4-Star Target

Elite programs vying for blue-chippers feel like a match made in heaven. Now, Texas Tech’s head coach, Joey McGuire, finds himself in the same tricky situation as a 4-star wide receiver has narrowed his top three teams. After a whirlwind of seven official visits, Arkansas, Utah, North Carolina, and Oklahoma State have been left in the dust. With Texas Tech still in the mix, the battle heats up, and the pressure’s on. And as his commitment date nears, it feels like a sprint to the finish line.

So, after grabbing commitment from blue-chip players like CB S’Vioarean Martin and EDGE Demarcus Marks, Joey McGuire is eyeing another playmaker. And that’s Chase Campbell, a standout from Lubbock (Texas) Frenship. Now, this 5’11, 170-pound freak announces his final three schools: Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech. Now, he’s set to announce his commitment in July, and as Campbell nears a decision, he’s fuming with excitement, and his tweet shows it perfectly: “All glory to God!”

Now, it becomes a tug-of-war situation between the three teams pushing hard for Chase Campbell’s commitment. And why wouldn’t they? This guy continues to grab national attention, recording over 80 receptions, more than 1,400 yards, and 26 TDs. Campbell also had 18 receiving, six rushing, and two passing last season. It’s because of his performance that Frenship finished their season with eight wins and secured their position as a 52nd-ranked team in Texas. So, missing out on a player like him will be a big blow for any team.

That’s exactly why they are pushing hard to keep him in-state. “He’s a priority target for Joey McGuire, and we’re hearing this staff is diving all in as a July commitment approaches,” said Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman. The Red Raiders have finally started building momentum with 15 commits so far in their 2026 class. But they need more impactful playmakers in their wide receivers room, as currently they only have one 3-star commit, Imari Jehiel, on the roster.

Joey McGuire knows what is at stake, and they aren’t taking any chances. Best part? Campbell’s visit did wonders for them, as he and his father left satisfied after the visit. And talking to Red Raiders Sport, Campbell makes an honest admission about them. “We’ve got to see all the facilities, for sure,” Campbell said. “See everything, and it was more of a week-a-day visit. So I got more one-on-one time with everyone and then got to go out with the players one night. And then went with my host. We ended up getting up, watching a workout, and all that. So it was a good, good visit.”

Texas Tech’s recruiting pitch got a boost when Joey McGuire’s staff assigned wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Kelby Valsin to host Chase Campbell’s visit. Douglas and Valsin shared personal experiences, showcasing the Red Raiders’ team culture and its influence on their own decisions. However, Baylor and Kansas State also remain strong contenders.

Baylor’s momentum continues, adding in-state four-star safety Jordan Deck on June 24 and aggressively pursuing Campbell for their 2026 class. With 14 commits, they aim to strengthen their receiver corps, which already includes four-star London Smith and 3-star Davion Peters. Kansas State, the only out-of-state finalist, currently has just one wide receiver commit, Maxwell Lovett, making Campbell their top target for 2026 if he chooses the Wildcats.

But he isn’t the only high-stakes player Joey McGuire is eyeing.

Joey McGuire’s key target gets momentum

Texas Tech’s recruiting is on fire, and a major 2026 win looks likely. Four-star running back Ashton “Ace” Rowden, a top national prospect, is leaning heavily towards the Red Raiders. Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman predicts Texas Tech will land the 5’11″, 195-pound back from New Boston, Texas, after his official visit to Lubbock. Spiegelman noted the program is “That place out there is definitely going in the right direction.”

Rowden, who boasts 22 offers, is choosing between Texas Tech, Houston, Minnesota, and TCU. Though he’s kept quiet, his post-visit social media post on X tells a different story. “#AGTG I had great time in the 806 from the 903! A serious place to be! #WreckEm 🌵 Guns Up,” said Rowden. This reveals his excitement. Texas Tech, already in the national recruiting top 25, could rise further with Rowden’s commitment.

New Boston High School junior Rowden dominated, rushing for 1,337 yards and 14 touchdowns. He plans to complete all official visits before his July 4 commitment announcement. Texas Tech’s momentum is building, with many predicting their success; Coach McGuire is positioning the Red Raiders for a major win. As Spiegelman said, “I’m expecting Texas Tech to win the recruiting battle.”

Now, with two playmakers in the mix, let’s wait and see if Joey McGuire can grab any of their commitment.