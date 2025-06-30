Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Faces Identity Test as Behren Morton QB1 Uncertainty Lingers

This season isn’t just another try for Joey McGuire and Texas Tech; it’s a make-or-break moment. With 18 strong commits and 21 portal additions, this roster looks ready to genuinely contend, not just show up. Yet, the Red Raiders haven’t hit 10 wins since 2008, largely staying out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Last year’s 8-5 record, while decent, didn’t really turn heads, and now, with quarterback Behren Morton’s health still uncertain, the pressure is immense. Another letdown wouldn’t just be a minor hiccup; it could truly put them at risk.

Texas Tech’s offense is getting a lot of attention after spring practice, and for good reason. Even though they don’t get much hype, the Red Raiders led the Big 12 in both scoring and total yards last season. That’s a big deal, especially considering their middling rushing attack. Still, they were really good at moving the ball. Now, heading into fall camp, big changes on the offensive line and new running backs mean there are more questions than clear answers.

The biggest unknown of all? Starting quarterback Behren Morton missed spring practice due to December shoulder surgery, giving backup Will Hammond ample opportunity to shine. “Quarterback Behren Morton had shoulder surgery in early December and missed the bowl game and spring practice. And so, that was one of the big storylines around here: your starting quarterback didn’t even participate in the spring, which gave backup Will Hammond a great opportunity to get all those reps. And he was a highly recruited kid and will be the backup again this year,” Locked on Texas Tech co-host Chris Level said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Texas Tech’s hopes this fall hinge on Behren Morton’s healthy return, aiming to bring the stability the quarterback position has been missing since his stellar 2024 season. He completed 63.3% of his passes for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns, the first Red Raider since 2017’s Nic Shimonek to surpass 3,000 passing yards. He’s the key to Joey McGuire’s offense. However, while Morton recovered from shoulder surgery this spring, Will Hammond stepped up. Despite only 471 yards and 2 touchdowns last season, Hammond impressed this spring, proving he’s a capable backup.

AD

But the real shake-up comes from the sidelines. Now that Zach Kittley has left for Florida Atlantic, Mack Leftwich takes up the charge of the offense. And he’s wasting no time putting his stamp on this team. “The bigger thing about the offense this year is obviously running back Tahj Brooks graduating and the offense’s identity. But as they were, their offensive coordinator last year, Zach Kittley, left to be the head coach at Florida Atlantic. Texas Tech hired a new offensive coordinator, Mack Leftwich, from Texas State,” said Level. Leftwich coaches with a fast-paced, wide-open offense and an energetic approach. But the challenge? Building a new identity without last year’s workhorse, Tahj Brooks.

via Getty LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Tahj Brooks #28 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

With Taj Brooks drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, Texas Tech’s offensive scheme will definitely look different. Last year, even against Big 12 champs Arizona State, Morton threw two touchdowns and Brooks ran wild, proving the Red Raiders could hang with top teams. Now that Brooks is gone, USC transfer Quinten Joyner will likely take over as the main running back, bringing some much-needed energy to the backfield. As Level noted, “At running back, I think it’ll be Quinten Joyner, who they brought in from USC in the portal, who averaged over seven yards per carry.”

In the passing game, WR Caleb Douglas is ready to make an immediate impact. Level believes, “I think it’ll be wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who had about 800 yards receiving last year and is probably, along with Jordyn Tyson, one of the top receivers coming back in the Big 12 statistically. I think Caleb is ready to be a top guy.” Plus, they’ve got five-star wideout Micah Hudson, who brings elite speed and playmaking ability.

Level added, “They brought in three new starters on the offensive line. They brought in a top tight end, Terrance Carter, from Louisiana, who was one of the top portal tight ends in the country. They brought in one of the top wideouts from the portal in Reggie Virgil from Miami, Ohio. And then they retained most of their nucleus of young players, and some of them played quite a bit. They didn’t really lose anybody they didn’t want to lose. But I think there’s a question about where you go in a pinch. Who is that guy who steps up, and can your quarterback finally stay healthy? That’s how I would sum up the offense.” Joey McGuire is feeling the pressure, but he’s tackling it one step at a time.

Joey McGuire’s ultimate plan to tackle the pressure

Joey McGuire has tasted success, but he knows it’s just the beginning. Three seasons, a 23-16 record, and three bowl games at Texas Tech put him in elite company, alongside only Mike Leach. But McGuire knows past achievements won’t guarantee future wins. The landscape has changed dramatically with NIL and the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Texas Tech has invested heavily, thanks to generous donors, to remain competitive in the reshaped Big 12. This financial commitment sends a clear message: win big. Joey McGuire embraces the challenge. “It’s time to win,” he said to On3. “Is there more pressure this year? 100%. But I’d rather be in this situation.”

That confidence is well-founded. Texas Tech aggressively raided the transfer portal, adding 21 players to bolster its depth and talent. A key acquisition is UCF transfer Lee Hunter, a second-team All-Big 12 selection who brings experience and strength to the defensive line. Joey McGuire believes these additions give the Red Raiders the firepower to contend for a Big 12 title.

With Texas and Oklahoma now gone, the Big 12 is less competitive than before, and Texas Tech sees this as their golden opportunity. Their improved resources and strong roster show that McGuire understands the high stakes and is ready for the challenge. “Whatever happens, at least you know you have a roster where you can say you have the bullets in the gun to go friggin’ fight our tails off and see what happens,” the HC said. “It’s all on me and us coaches to get this thing to come together.” With the pressure on and the right pieces in place, 2025 gives Joey McGuire his best chance yet to turn things around for the Red Raiders. Could this be their year to become Big 12 champs?