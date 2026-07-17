Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Makes $75M Announcement Ahead of 2026 Season

Texas Tech has made major strides to become one of college football’s elite programs. Just last year, they won the Big 12 title and reached the playoffs for the first time. Although that happened on the back of a $30 million roster investment, the program is now doing everything to make its operations sustainable.

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According to the Sports Business Journal, Texas Tech is set to sign a 15-year naming-rights agreement with Galaxy, valued at $75 million. The deal reflects Texas Tech’s push to create new income beyond ticket sales and TV money. Under the agreement, Jones Stadium will become Galaxy Stadium, ending the use of the Jones family name at the football venue. Instead, Galaxy branding will appear at midfield and across Texas Tech Athletics.

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“We’re going to continue to maximize all opportunities, be aggressive in exploring new revenue streams, and try to stay on the cutting edge of college athletics,” Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said about the deal. “It goes without saying that college athletics continues to evolve. I look at that as a very exciting opportunity and challenge to reinvent athletic administration, college athletics, and how we continue to build toward a commercial media type of organization.”

Texas Tech has also become an attractive investment because it has shown sponsors that it is willing to spend. The school completed the $242 million South End Zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project. It is one of the largest facility upgrades in program history. Billionaire donor Cody Campbell alone pledged $25 million toward that project.

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In the 2026 cycle, Texas Tech has signed one of the nation’s highest-rated transfer classes. It added experienced Power 4 starters like Adam Trick, Mateen Ibirogba, and Austin Romnaine on both sides of the ball. Sponsors look for programs with momentum, stable leadership, and growing fan interest. Texas Tech currently meets all three criteria.

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The current Galaxy agreement will now replace AT&T as the stadium’s naming rights partner. AT&T has been the Big 12 program’s partner for more than two decades, but the package Galaxy promised seems more lucrative. The $8.7 billion tech giant has promised to provide extensive NIL opportunities and athlete brand campaigns and will extend them to men’s and women’s basketball, too.

Several programs have recently signed naming rights deals, but the Red Raiders’ deal is among the most lucrative. Arizona, for instance, signed a $60 million, 20-year naming rights deal with Casino Del Sol in November last year. Last year’s national title winners, Indiana, also signed its naming rights agreement with Merchants Bank. That deal locked IU for 20 years at $50 million, still far lower than Texas Tech’s deal with Galaxy.

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Texas Tech will drop the name of its third president, Clifford B. Jones, from the stadium. Still, his name is reportedly to be enshrined at other places within the stadium. Jones played a pivotal role in the construction of the Red Raiders’ football stadium. He was directly responsible for a whopping $100,000 gift in 1947 that kick-started the construction.

Brands and companies are trusting Texas Tech’s winning prowess and aggressive approach

Joey McGuire’s football team has given companies another reason to invest. Texas Tech is coming into the 2026 season with what might be the Big 12’s best group of players. They added 22 players from the transfer portal. Moreover, they added to their O-line, D-line, and DB corps, and most of their key players are coming back. As a result, everyone thinks they’ll be a top team in 2026. Companies value that kind of dominance.

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“In a place that has been very commercially friendly, Texas Tech has always embraced commercial partnership,” Texas Tech’s marketing partner, Learfield’s EVP Andrew Wheeler, told SBJ. “Frankly, in advance of others in terms of volume and the way you engage with an institution. This is just a natural step, and they’re all in.”

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Now, multiple national preseason rankings have placed Texas Tech among the conference favorites because of that roster. That is even after Brendan Sorsby’s departure. The expanded 12-team playoff also gives the Big 12 champion an automatic path into the postseason.