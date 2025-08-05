Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Receives 5-Star News After GM Vows to Steal Recruits With 6-Figure Splash

The NIL world is very dangerous in college football. Athletes get the taste of real money from high-level programs, and forget everything about their previous commitments. A culture like this is being carried out in Lubbock. This July, Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech went on a recruiting tear. They snagged some high-profile commitments that have pumped the fan base up and caught the attention of the wider Big 12 and beyond. With 19 commitments for the 2026 class alone, Texas Tech surged to the No. 1 spot in the Big 12 recruiting rankings according to On3. They edged out some traditional powerhouses like Ohio State and Michigan in the chase for elite talent.

Some key names joining the Red Raiders include four-star running back Ace Rowden, four-star safety Donovan Webb. But the real game-changer is not the playbook or the coaching staff. It’s how Texas Tech, backed by some serious deep-pocketed boosters, is writing checks that turn heads and bring elite talent to Lubbock. James Blanchard, the mastermind behind Texas Tech’s football operation as their general manager. He talks candidly about how their NIL structure has transformed the program into what he calls a “new age blue blood.” “Alignment from admins to donors from the coaching staff to the scouting staff,” Blanchard said at the Personnel Symposium in Nashville on Tuesday.

“Resource-rich university. A group of people that are motivated to see if they can turn Texas Tech into a new-age blue blood.” Take five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, for example. The Mansfield, Texas native committed to Texas Tech and locked in a jaw-dropping three-year NIL deal worth a guaranteed $5.1 million. That deal is a life-changing commitment that secured Ojo’s and his family’s future. This isn’t an isolated case. Texas Tech’s NIL spending is estimated to top around $55 million across all their sports, with football alone accounting for roughly $20.5 million in direct revenue sharing, making it one of the highest-spending programs in the nation. Programs like Ohio State have reportedly spent about $25 million on their entire roster last year.

Blanchard came from humble beginnings, and turned down bigger-name jobs like Notre Dame just to stay committed to building something truly special in Lubbock. Along with just three other full-time scouts, Blanchard’s team scours film, analyzes every potential recruit and transfer months. Even before they hit the portal or commit to a school. This thorough early evaluation enables Texas Tech to move quickly and secure scholarships and NIL deals ahead of other programs. Texas Tech has built a financial war chest powered by billionaire booster Cody Campbell. And others who believe in building a $250 million football “resort.” It’ll be a powerhouse where elite athletes secure lucrative NIL deals that rival or even surpass those at blue-blood programs.

For many players, that potential payout can be life-changing, and this financial edge has flipped the recruiting script. It’s why five-star talents and top transfers are choosing Texas Tech over traditional giants. And Blanchard admits that bluntly. “We’re going to poach some guys,” Blanchard stated. “I’m going to do senior evals on the 2026 class across the country. And if somebody is underpaying an elite guy who has senior tape, he might be a four or five-star guy. And people are only paying him 100, 200 thousand, I’m going to give him three to 400 thousand and go steal somebody.” The allure of money, combined with a serious winning vision under coach Joey McGuire, and a front office that operates like an NFL franchise.

Top transfer portal players like Cash Cleveland and David Bailey came aboard with hefty NIL packages, and the Red Raiders outbid programs like Ohio State to land USC running back Quentin Joyner with a $700,000 deal. Adding more fuel to the fire is LaDamion Guyton’s recruiting trail, which is trending decisively towards Texas Tech. Rivals considers Guyton, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class, one of the most explosive edge rushers in the nation. The highly coveted six-foot-three, 240-pound prospect out of Georgia holds offers from powerhouse programs like Georgia and Alabama. Yet, against conventional wisdom, it’s Texas Tech that now looks poised to reel him in.

There was stiff competition from the SEC heavyweights and other traditional blue bloods. But Guyton’s growing connection with coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders’ NIL offerings have him seriously leaning toward Lubbock. Rivals recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong recently predicted Guyton’s impending commitment as early as August 7th. That marks a potential huge win that would solidify Texas Tech’s spot as a national recruiting juggernaut. This financial commitment creates a sense of stability and opportunity that’s hard to pass up. And especially for elite recruits looking at the college game as a stepping stone to life beyond football. And with nearly 3,000 donors in the Matador Club. There are many who have contributed seven-figure amounts. And the Red Raiders are positioned to maintain and expand this advantage for years.

Coach Prime’s take on Texas Tech’s deep pockets

Deion Sanders, the ever-colorful and candid coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, had some strong words about Texas Tech’s insane NIL spending spree during the 2025 Big 12 media days. “Joey’s got some money!” Sanders said. “He’s spending that money! I love it. Once upon a time, you guys were talking junk about me going in that portal. Now, when everybody goes in the portal, it’s OK. It’s cool when they do it. But it’s a problem when I do it. Ain’t that a rap song? First of all, let’s get this straight: I love me some Joey McGuire, one of the best coaches in our conference. I’ve seen him excel from high school all the way to where he is now, and he’s a winner. I absolutely love it. I love him because he’s a man of standard.”

It’s almost like Sanders is tipping his hat to the fact that Texas Tech has become a powerhouse, fueled largely by its NIL cash war chest. He even joked about the hypocrisy that occurs when he spends it. Two years ago, when he cleaned house at Colorado by bringing in over 50 transfers, the media and fans roasted him. Now? Everyone’s doing it. Purdue, West Virginia, North Carolina. And McGuire is among the top users of the transfer market.

Sanders also wishes for a level playing field. He voiced his support for implementing a salary cap in college football’s NIL era, much like the NFL’s system. His concern is that players who aren’t elite stars still get offered huge deals by wealthier programs. That makes it impossible for less flush schools to compete. He wants a system that makes sense and keeps the sport fair, rather than turning recruiting into a free-agent frenzy where money alone decides outcomes.