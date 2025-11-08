Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Spent Nearly Half of $7M D-Line Budget on 250lb Transfer

Texas Tech didn’t just dip into their pockets this offseason. The Red Raiders really raided the safe. Nearly half of a staggering $7 million defensive line budget went toward landing a 6’3, 250-pound pass rusher out of Stanford who had every major program chasing him. Joey McGuire’s team won that race, and in doing so, changed the balance of power in the Big 12. The craziest part is that it all started with one late-night text.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

An ESPN post on November 7 unveiled a spring incident that changed the course of Joey McGuire and Texas Tech’s 2025 season. On March 28, the transfer portal had barely opened when the Red Raiders’ general manager James Blanchard shot a tempting text to coveted OLB David Bailey. “I have the deal of a lifetime for you. Give me a call, bro.” The star pass rusher wasn’t answering calls. But the GM only doubled down when Bailey’s agent hinted he was UCLA-bound. “David, give me 120 seconds to have a convo with you. If you’re not interested after that, I’ll leave you alone,” he insisted. And guess what? Two minutes turned into millions.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Tech at Arizona State Oct 18, 2025 Tempe, Arizona, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Tempe Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251018_mjr_su5_028

That Friday night call would flip the balance of Texas Tech football and its checkbook. Within 48 hours, David Bailey was on campus. Within a week, he’d become the highest-paid defender in college football history with a deal north of $3 million, per ESPN. “I took that call,” he recalled later. “And, yeah, everything changed for me.” James Blanchard called it from day one. “The Big 12 isn’t equipped to deal with this.” And he’s been right.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Bailey leads the nation in sacks (11.5) alongside Romello Height, the other half of Texas Tech’s so-called “Velociraptors.” Inside, Lee Hunter, Skyler Gill-Howard, and A.J. Holmes Jr. have made the middle impenetrable. Together, they’ve produced an FBS-high 175 pressures through nine games and shattered last season’s sack total in seven. The Red Raiders quietly built what might be the best defensive line in college football.

Texas Tech ranks No. 4 nationally in scoring defense and boasts the best rushing defense in the country, holding opponents to 74.6 yards per game. Only two players have cracked 60 rushing yards all season. Now, even the awards committees are taking notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awards and big boys’ test ahead for David Bailey

David Bailey and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez were both named semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, college football’s gold standard for toughness and leadership. Ever since this group walked into Lubbock, the goal has been to win in the trenches and win everywhere else. Or, as Romello Height told reporters, “Ever since we walked in the building, I told Lee, ‘Man, this team is going to be special. We’re going to go a long way. This team is going to go far.’ Lee was like, ‘We’re going to see.’ But now we all see.” And now, that investment’s about to be tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) welcomes No. 7 BYU (8-0, 5-0) in what Joey McGuire calls “the most physical game in the country.” “This is a big football team,” he said. “They’re not only just at the running back and the quarterback position, but this is a big offensive line… I think two or three of their linebackers are all [over 240 pounds].” But being physical is exactly what the HC wanted.

The Red Raiders built this D-line to win rock fights. And with College GameDay rolling into town and BYU waiting on the other sideline, Texas Tech’s million-dollar D-line finally has its stage.