John Harbaugh Gearing to Make 2,282-Yard WR His First NFL Draft Pick for Giants

At Tempe, while Sam Leavitt became the face of the Sun Devils, another player was quietly paving his way to the NFL. Now, at a time when the New York Giants are facing a total collapse, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham’s 2,282-yard wide receiver can plug in that gap.

The Athletic’s Dan Burgler believes that Arizona State Sun Devils’ Jordyn Tyson can be a great fit for the Giants ‘broken offense.’ “The Giants will be drawn, understandably, to Caleb Downs’ potential impact on the back end of the defense, or to the chance to address their offensive line with Francis Mauigoa.

“But Tyson would add an immediate offensive playmaker who could help a young quarterback take the next step in his development.

“Obviously, expected new head coach John Harbaugh will influence this selection.

After concluding his 2025 season on a positive note, WR Jordyn Tyson has declared for the draft. According to ESPN’s latest NFL Mock Draft, the 6’2, 200-pound wide receiver is projected to be the seventh overall pick by the New York Giants.

The Giants are coming off a disappointing 4-13 season. While their home games recorded three wins, their road games recorded just one victory over nine games. Eventually, the Giants wrapped up poorly, and head coach Brian Daboll was fired. But that’s hardly the crux of the issue. The Giants’ QB carousel never succeeded in rebooting the offense. While Jaxon Dart’s rookie arm showed promise, the lack of talented weapons on offense led to inconsistencies.

Star wide receiver Malik Nabers sustained an ACL tear, sidelining him for the rest of the season. His absence from the turf further weakened the offense. Wan’Dale Robinson remained the primary target in the slot (four touchdowns) for short and intermediate passes. However, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt’s limited effectiveness made the situation difficult.

Imago Credits: Imago

So far, reports indicate that Malik Nabers won’t be able to play in the Week 1 clash next season. So, the Giants are on the lookout for elite talent from the portal. And Tyson can help plug that gap. In the 2025 season, he recorded 711 yards, totalling eight touchdowns on 61 receptions, leading the WR room.

Last season as well, he led an impressive run. He chipped in ten touchdowns for 75 receptions, leading Arizona State to its celebrated playoffs.

In the past three years, he has recorded 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns, with a drop percentage of merely 1.6%. Despite a career marred by injuries, Tyson has always bounced back stronger. Head coach Kenny Dillingham couldn’t be prouder of him.

“That’s a guy who’s probably gonna be the first wide receiver taken in the draft, and he’s battling for his team. What NFL team wouldn’t want that kid who battled through that? He wasn’t thinking about his personal career; he was thinking about winning that football game for his teammates.”

Aside from Tyson, the Giants are also targeting OL Francis and CalebDowns. The Buckeyes’ safety can make an immediate impact on the Giants’ disastrous soft coverage on the defense, which has proved costly on fourth-down conversions. On the other hand, Francis will strengthen the O-line, which succumbed to 48 sacks last season.

However, given Tyson’s skill set, multiple camps are interested in him.

Jordyn Tyson earns major NFL interest

Jordyn Tyson had still one year of eligibility remaining, yet he decided to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. An array of NFL franchises are interested in the ASU star wideout. Along with the Giants, NFL Mock Drafts project him to the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins as well.

ESPN’s Andy Reid projects him to the Cleveland Browns.

“Tyson is a creative route runner who can make catches outside the strike zone with his strong hands at the catch point. He’s also capable of making big plays after the catch.”

However, he cautioned that his injury-proneness will be among the most important things to watch. There’s still time for the Draft and the Draft Combine to unfold. If he gets selected by the Giants, he will play alongside his former ASU teammate Cam Skattebo.