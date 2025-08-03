John Mateer Clears False Alarm as Oklahoma Witnesses His Biggest Strength at Fall Camp

Oklahoma is ready to rock in 2025. If last year’s camp was all about a defense trying to bail out a stalling offense, this time the narrative flipped like a perfectly called reverse. Brent Venables may still be building his SEC-ready defense. But it’s the offense led by John Mateer that’s lighting up the headlines and the highlight reels. So what changed?

It was Thursday. July 31. First day of fall camp. OU released two practice clips. One was a Kip Lewis takeaway and the other one stole the show. John Mateer, the Washington State transfer, threw a gorgeous pass to Deion Burks, who high-pointed it like a basketball player snatching a rebound. That single play gave both fans and insiders a lot of digging to do. As Oklahoma insider Brandon Drumm wondered aloud on OU Insider on August 2, “Was his arm that strong last year?”

“He didn’t really have to put on a show with his arm strength [at Washington State],” he said. “He does in the SEC. He does going up against Brent Venables’ defense and I just, his arm strength I think is just stronger than what I remember. So I think that stood out.” So what can we expect from this QB?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: John Mateer Instagram

AD

John Mateer enjoys familiarity with OC Ben Arbuckle who is also a Washington State product where he led the FBS with 44 total touchdowns last season. The bond between the two goes deep, and the OC’s Air Raid attack is getting a facelift with the QB’s fingerprints all over it. But there have been innovations too. “We’ve changed it,” Mateer told reporters at SEC Media Days. “We’ve added more schemes and plays off the plays we added last year.” This offense is a remixed one with the QB co-producing. And they’ll need it.

The Sooners’ WR room was gutted. Gone are Andrel Anthony, Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, and even top TE Bauer Sharp (now with LSU). But in their place came raw talent and upside. Ivan Carreon, last year’s bowl breakout, is climbing fast. Zion Kearney flashed his speed with a 56-yard TD in the same game. Ben Arbuckle sees something in these young players, and John Mateer’s chemistry with them is only getting better. But wait, if you closely watch that highlight video, you’ll notice something curious. He didn’t throw it traditionally. It looked like a sidearm dart. And just like that, some fans took that clip and started panicking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Mateer debunks arm concerns

When John Mateer’s solid throw went viral, some concerns crept up. As Oklahoma insider Travis J Davidson wrote on X, “There are people worried about John Mateer’s arm slot on this and other throws. They think that it’ll lead to balls being batted down at the line, and it might!” But then, he also brought forward PFF’s 2024 report where “he had 0 of his 347 pass attempts batted down.” So yeah, a false alarm. The QB’s mechanics might be unconventional, but the results are elite.

John Mateer’s strengths were once thought to be on the ground. Folks knew he could run and the numbers speak for themselves. Among quarterbacks, he led the FBS in rushing yards (1,008 yards), missed tackles forced (54), explosive runs (21), and yards after contact (702 yards) last season. But the more you watch him now, the more it feels like we all missed something. Now, it’s his arm that’s shocking everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even the OU defense is buying in. Safety Robert Spears-Jennings said it best, “I feel like Mateer has an arm that I don’t think nobody in the country has.” That’s coming from a guy who’s seen some elite SEC talent up close. The throws are real. The leadership is real. And the arm strength is better than advertised. And he’s got an elite corps to keep him upright. John Mateer may not be a household name yet. But if this camp is any indicator, he’s about to be.