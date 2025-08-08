John Mateer Could Match Bryce Underwood’s NIL Payday as Oklahoma QB Set for 7-Figure Deal

Bryce Underwood made headlines when he flipped from LSU to Michigan, lured by a jaw-dropping $10.5–$12 million NIL deal—almost double what LSU offered. The hype was real. Between billionaire boosters, hometown vibes, and even a call from Tom Brady, Michigan sealed the deal. But while the buzz surrounded Underwood, another quarterback quietly went to work. In January, Oklahoma’s new signal-caller, John Mateer, arrived in Norman for winter workouts. He brought grit, and now, with more reps under his belt, Mateer’s experience is starting to show. And here’s the twist: while Underwood had all the spotlight, Mateer is now closing the gap fast. But how?

Here’s the thing: although Underwood hasn’t taken a college snap yet, his high school resume speaks volumes. He racked up a jaw-dropping 11,488 passing yards and 179 total touchdowns—making him one of the most electric QB prospects in years. But don’t sleep on John Mateer. In 2024 at Washington State, he threw for 3,139 yards and added 29 passing TDs. That kind of production doesn’t go unnoticed. Yup, with experience on his side and momentum building, Mateer could soon match Underwood’s massive NIL payday. So, the buzz in Norman? Oklahoma’s new QB is set for a 7-figure deal. But what’s the exact number?

Well, on August 7, On3 was on the ground in Nashville for the annual CFB symposium—a hotspot for recruiting buzz and NIL chatter. That’s where the money talk heated up. On3 confirmed that Michigan’s Bryce Underwood is set to earn between $10 to $12 million over four years, making him the highest-paid player on the Wolverines’ roster. But here’s the twist—Oklahoma’s John Mateer isn’t far behind. A source told On3 that Mateer’s NIL deal will land between $2.5 to $3 million. So, while Underwood’s number grabs headlines, Mateer’s payout is proof that production and experience can rival potential. Now, with a strong season in Norman, he’s not just chasing stats; he’s closing the financial gap. But there’s still more in Mateer’s tank.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Look, in just eight months, John Mateer has emerged as a true leader for the Sooners, helping install Ben Arbuckle’s fast-paced offense brought over from Washington State. Shedding last season’s confusion, Mateer has taken charge of the transition. “We’ve had tons of installs, summer walkthroughs, and now guys are even staying after practice to work with me,” he told The Oklahoman. And the result? Energy is high, the offense is clicking, and Mateer’s command is clear. But while Mateer’s hard work is paying off, other QBs aren’t far behind. Not everyone lands a 7-figure deal like Underwood—but a few are getting numbers close.

Enter Thomas Castellanos. He began his college journey as a three-star recruit at UCF in 2022 before transferring to Boston College, where he thrived under HC Bill O’Brien—posting 28 total touchdowns and 2,248 passing yards in 2023. But after 3 straight losses and a late-season injury, he hit the transfer portal. Now at FSU, Castellanos is set to lead the Seminoles with a reported NIL deal worth over $800,000, per On3’s Pete Nakos. But that’s not all—more athletes are pulling in big numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Mateer isn’t running this race solo

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia is everywhere this summer, from cracking jokes on Bussin With The Boys to popping up on Netflix’s SEC Football: Any Given Saturday. But it’s not just the media buzz that’s turning heads. Inside the program, the Commodores love his swagger and the spark he’s brought to Clark Lea’s rebuild. Although Vanderbilt landed him at a bargain from New Mexico State, they didn’t stay cheap for long. According to On3, Pavia is set to earn over $2 million this season. He’s making noise on and off the field. But while the transfer portal and NIL talk dominated the CFB symposium, all eyes are locked on what Texas Tech brings to the field this season.

Well, the Red Raiders made waves when On3 reported they spent over $28 million on their current roster. And leading that payday? Stanford transfer and star EDGE rusher David Bailey. According to sources, Bailey is the highest-paid player on the team, with a deal worth more than $2 million. So, big money, big expectations, and Texas Tech are all in. However, two more quarterbacks are cashing in big this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USC transfer Miller Moss is now at Louisville—and he’s bringing a major payday with him. According to a source, Moss is expected to make over $1.5 million this season. Meanwhile, South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez made the jump to UNC this spring. And his deal? Sources tell On3 it could hit $1 million by the fall. So, new teams, new roles, and serious NIL heat—these QBs are getting paid to play.