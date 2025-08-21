John Mateer Makes Bold Baker Mayfield & Kyler Murray Claim Days After Denying Gambling Allegations

“John Mateer is the best player in college football.” His name might not have been lighting up every college football conversation just yet. But there’s a growing buzz forming that he could be the best. Wake Forest’s head coach, Jake Dickert, who coached Mateer daily back when they were together at Washington State, didn’t beat around the bush with this take. And not just that, his name is quietly but steadily rising in the 2025 Heisman Trophy chatter. This guy’s got the right mix of numbers, hype, and opportunity that’s got fans and analysts alike whispering his name as a serious contender. But what really gives Mateer the Heisman buzz?

It’s where he’s landed and the stage he’s stepping onto. The Oklahoma Sooners have a legendary tradition when it comes to the Heisman Trophy, boasting seven winners in their history. And now, as John Mateer steps into the spotlight as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, the buzz has naturally turned to comparisons with two of the program’s most iconic Heisman winners: Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Both Mayfield and Murray showcased a dynamic blend of arm talent, mobility, and leadership that redefined what it meant to be a quarterback at Oklahoma.

As Mateer steps into the shoes of legends, he is making some bold claims. “Yeah, no doubt,” he said in a recent Heisman Trophy podcast interview. “I mean, both of them were incredible football players still. And what they did, and in such a close proximity to me, where I was from, and doing it. I guess how I’m doing it now, was awesome. They’re the history here; you hear Baker’s name every day around this place. And yeah, what they did for this program is awesome.”

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman winner, was your quintessential quarterback who represented everything good about college football. A leader, a fierce competitor, brash, and so good at his craft. It’s no surprise that even now, when people interview Baker, he gets asked about the time he took on Patrick Mahomes against his former team or when he planted the flag. Similar joy was brought to the Sooners’ faithful by Kyler Murray. You hear these names, and immediately, you think of some of the greatest times the program saw in its history.

John Mateer’s 2024 season at Washington State was impressive. He threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns, while also rushing for 826 yards with 15 rushing TDs. It’s the kind of numbers Mayfield produced on his way to stardom. Mateer raves about Baker’s toughness on the field, and it’s something he really looks up to. He knows the weight of the comparison but embraces it as an opportunity rather than pressure.

Even Oklahoma’s former legendary head coach Bob Stoops has noticed the similarity, calling Mateer a confident and self-assured player who reminds him of Mayfield in demeanor and competitive spirit. Furthermore, Mateer grew up watching Murray’s electrifying play style and admired how Murray overcame doubts about his height and athleticism to win the Heisman and thrive at the professional level. “When Kyler played I just felt like he was running,” Mateer said. “He was outrunning everybody every play and I’d love to do that. I’m not quite that fast, but something like that would be awesome.” It adds up then.

A former Florida standout and ESPN analyst, Chris Doering, also raves about Mateer’s charts. What really stood out was his comfort in chaos. Doering pointed out that when defenses stack zone coverage, keeping eyes locked on Mateer to stop his run, the QB stays composed and throws into tight windows, proving he’s a smart, tough player. Perhaps the biggest part of the hype is how Mateer connects with the team. His old Washington State offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle, followed him to Norman, which means Mateer isn’t starting fresh in an entirely new system. It’s been seven years since Oklahoma’s last Heisman Trophy winner. So with the expectations of Mateer, the hope is that this drought will end soon. But will it be possible with the ongoing controversy surrounding him?

Oklahoma’s star QB swats down gambling rumors

John Mateer, the Oklahoma Sooners’ rising star quarterback, found himself under intense scrutiny over gambling allegations. Screenshots from his Venmo account leaked online, showing transactions labeled “sports gambling” from 2022, back when Mateer was a freshman at Washington State. Naturally, this raised alarms given the NCAA’s strict rules prohibiting college athletes from betting on any sports. But Mateer was quick to respond and shut down the rumors.

Taking to social media, he firmly denied ever being involved in betting. He explained that the notes on Venmo were just “inside jokes” between him and his friends and didn’t accurately represent the transactions. “The allegations that I once participated in sports gambling are false,” Mateer posted to X. “My previous Venmo descriptions did not accurately portray the transactions in question but were instead inside jokes between me and my friends.”

Mateer emphasized that he has “never bet on sports” and understands the seriousness of the matter. Oklahoma’s athletic department confirmed they are taking this seriously and are conducting their own review, though they stated they aren’t aware of any NCAA investigation at this time. The university highlighted the educational resources and monitoring systems in place to address sports gambling concerns. While social media buzzed, coining nicknames like “Moneyline Mateer,” many experts and fans emphasized the lack of clear evidence proving Mateer participated in actual gambling.