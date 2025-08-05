John Mateer Names Oklahoma Sophomore Who’s Turning Heads at Fall Camp

John Mateer’s mission this spring was clear. Help Ben Arbuckle bring his high-powered offense to Norman. Because the duo spent two seasons together at Washington State, and Mateer knows the scheme inside out. He is putting in extra reps with the Sooners’ receivers, making sure everyone has grasped the new system. The reason? After a rough year that saw QB Jackson Arnold transfer out and OC Seth Littrell fired, Oklahoma is hungry to flip the script. Now, with Arbuckle calling plays and Mateer guiding the transition, the Sooners are looking to reignite their offensive firepower. But has the offense progressed?

Well, through the first 4 practices of preseason camp, John Mateer sees real growth in Oklahoma’s offense. “A lot of installing and a lot of walkthroughs in the summer,” said Mateer after fall camp. “Even now, every other day, guys are staying after with me, and we’re walking through a lot of stuff.” And the extra work is paying off. “We’re in a really good spot. I’m very pleased with how everybody’s doing. Everybody’s having a lot of fun.” In short, the Sooners’ offense is clicking, and the progress is hard to ignore. Following that, John Mateer singles out an Oklahoma sophomore making waves at fall camp.

On August 4th, Oklahoma insider George Stoia III shared John Mateer’s high praise for sophomore wideout Zion Kearney. “He’s really good. He’s impressing a lot of people. You can see his size. He’s a young guy, but he looks old. He’s built, and he can move. We’re going to get a lot out of him,” said Mateer. So, the buzz is real in Norman, and Kearney’s talent is turning heads. But does he really deserve such praise?

As a former four-star out of Texas powerhouse Hightower High, he dominated in high school and flashed that same talent as a freshman. He was hauling in eight catches for 128 yards and gave a 56-yard bowl-game TD. On top of that, as a 10.89 sprinter with elite burst, Kearney has coaches buzzing, with OC Ben Arbuckle calling him a “big-time player written all over him.” Right now, after a strong fall camp, he looks ready to break out as one of Oklahoma’s next star playmakers. Although the pressure of expectations still lingers, Mateer and the new OC have a way of handling the pressure.

“You can’t totally be naive to pressure,” stated Mateer. “But we’ve done a good job not focusing on it. That’s not why we play the game.” Then he went on to describe the grind as relentless, fueled by motivation from within, not outside noise. “He’s always worked hard, but he works even harder now because he really wants it, and he’s more motivated than I’ve ever seen. And so am I,” said Mateer, referring to the Sooners’ OC. “It’s not because of any noise or anything like that. We know what we have, and the opportunity that we have, and we’re really excited for it.” Simply put, the Sooners aren’t letting pressure dictate their path. Instead, they’re channeling it into preparation. Now, as the offense gears up for battle, the starting QB has already emerged as a commanding leader for Oklahoma.

John Mateer rising as a true leader

John Mateer is turning up the energy at fall camp, even in the sweltering summer heat. “I know from playing football, it gets people going a little bit,” he told reporters. “And that’s what you need on this field. Like, this is practice four, and it’s great, but soon it’s gonna be, ‘Damn, this practice is hot,’ this and that, so you can get everybody going a little bit more. And that comes from me.” So, for Mateer, leadership isn’t quiet. It’s loud, confident, and designed to push his team.

“I’m the quarterback, I’m the leader, so I’ve got to do it,” he said. “I love doing it. If you talk a little trash, you’ll get the best out of everybody.” Now, with that mindset, Oklahoma’s new signal-caller is setting the tone for a tougher, sharper offense in 2025. And why not?

John Mateer arrived in Norman with a reputation built on big numbers and bigger plays at Washington State. In 2024, he threw for 3,139 yards and just seven interceptions, proving his command through the air. But his legs were just as dangerous, racking up 826 rushing yards, and leading the Cougars on the ground. So, as a true dual-threat weapon, Mateer brings both firepower and leadership to Oklahoma’s offense. Now, let’s see if Mateer’s leadership can bring a title run for the Sooners or not.