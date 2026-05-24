Johnny Manziel Drags Himself Into Unwanted Controversy at MMA Debut

Johnny Manziel’s latest career move was unexpected enough. An MMA bout under Adin Ross’s watch. Or maybe that’s actually normal in Johnny Fooball’s world right now. But before the former Texas A&M University quarterback could even make his MMA debut, the Heisman Trophy winner found himself caught in a chaotic confrontation during a pre-fight press conference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Manziel did not need another headline, but he found one anyway. The fight was supposed to be about a first-time step into MMA, yet the presser turned into a shouting match that shifted attention away from the bout and back to his old habit of drawing noise wherever he goes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a good question. I can see you outside. We can step outside right after. I’ll beat the f*** out of you for sure,” Johnny Manziel replied to a combative fan as tensions escalated in a heated pre-fight press conference ahead of Manziel’s MMA debut.

The situation quickly unraveled into shouting, profanity, and offensive language involving several people on stage. Manziel got right into the thick of things with the fan. While this was most certainly a scripted moment, it still sparked backlash online because it involved Manziel. While this controversy might be recent, it’s not anything new that Manziel hasn’t experienced before. ‘Johnny Football’ has always been controversy’s favorite child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even years after football, his name still travels with drama, and this latest scene only added another loud chapter to a career that has often lived as much in public reaction as in sport. Manziel’s fight opponent was social media personality Bob Menery. The event was an amateur MMA bout called Brand Risk 14 set at UFC’s Meta Apex in Las Vegas. It was hosted by streamer Adin Ross. It’s leaned heavily into celebrity crossover fights and internet personalities. Manziel ultimately won his matchup against Menery dominantly. He is a former athlete, after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match-up itself already had an unusual backstory.

Manziel and Menery have known each other through Fan Controlled Football. There, Menery operated as a team owner while Manziel played in the startup league for Menery’s team, The Zappers. Over time, their relationship reportedly soured, and they’ve been having a very public back-and-forth. This culminated in the recently concluded fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manziel had one of the more remarkable college careers at Texas A&M University. He turned Aggie football games into weekly must-watch events. He became the first freshman ever to win the Heisman Trophy.

His improvisational style and fearless playmaking made him one of the biggest stars in college sports. The Cleveland Browns selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. But the NFL success never followed. Manziel appeared in just 14 games for two seasons in Cleveland. He later bounced through the CFL, the Alliance of American Football, and Fan Controlled Football. But his public profile and celebrity career are far from over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Johnny Football spectacle continues years after his football exit

Even after his playing career slowed down, Manziel remained a visible and controversial figure in the public sphere. His Netflix documentary, Untold: Johnny Football, reopened conversations about his rapid rise to fame, partying lifestyle, and mental health struggles. It also followed the off-field chaos during and after his NFL career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manziel has also spent the last few years speaking candidly about his bouts with depression, substance abuse, and financial mistakes. He’s also gone into detail about how unprepared he was for the level of celebrity that arrived almost overnight during his Texas A&M run.

In recent years, his public image has drifted further into internet culture through appearances alongside streamers, gambling personalities, and online creators. This is partly why this MMA debut feels less like a genuine athletic comeback and more like another extension of the celebrity whirlwind that has followed Manziel ever since his football days came to a close.

And judging by the scenes from his MMA career so far, Johnny Football is sticking true to course.