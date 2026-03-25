Johnny Manziel’s Biggest Supporter Gives Up on Him as He Cancels Event Without Informing

Former Texas A&M standout Johnny Manziel is losing credibility. On Sunday, March 22, a comic book store in San Antonio was eagerly anticipating the former Heisman winner after his scheduled appearance from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Eager fans arrived as the staff put in lots of effort in the preparation. But when the time came, their guest was a no-show and the story took a sharp turn.

Snubbing the invitation by Heroes and Fantasies, a well-known collectibles hub that proudly calls itself the largest in Texas, didn’t sit well with many people. Johnny Manziel’s absence and silence not only irked fans across the city but also shattered his image in front of his longtime supporters including Mike Taylor, a respected voice in the Texas sports scene.

“Defended him for years,” Taylor wrote on X. “Won’t ever again. My friend and his partners put so much into this event. @JManziel2 didn’t even bother calling them. I thought he at least had the balls to call them. Guess not.”

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When even your biggest supporters start walking away, it’s a credibility crisis. The store broke the news via Instagram, citing that he “did not make it on his flight as scheduled,” slapping a blunt “event canceled!” across a throwback image from his Texas A&M days. There was no explanation for the cancellation and a lot of frustrated fans were left standing around wondering why they even bothered.

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Fans were disappointed but weren’t exactly shocked. If you see through the comments, you’ll find a mix of frustration and resignation with responses like “Johnny Manziel doing Johnny Manziel things” to “Why do people keep putting on events for him when he’s KNOWN for this??” Still, there were those who backed the store, pointing out that Heroes and Fantasies handled the situation professionally despite being blindsided.

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It may just be a missed appearance for Johnny Manziel for it was a missed opportunity for a local business, a letdown for fans, and another dent in his already fragile public image. The San Antonio no-show isn’t an isolated incident, it’s part of a pattern that keeps resurfacing at the worst possible times.

The Johnny Manziel pattern that refuses to go away

Johnny Manziel committed a similar thing back on December 20, 2025 on a much bigger stage. As Texas A&M’s most electric modern icon, he was supposed to be the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay vs Miami. But he didn’t turn up there either. Hours earlier, his IG story showed him attending a fight featuring Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in Miami. It forced last-minute changes as Alex Caruso stepped in to fill the gap.

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Johnny Manziel later addressed the absence, insisting it was out of his control. He apologized to the GameDay crew consisting Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and to the Aggie fanbase, claiming he was dealing with a sudden illness and was “medically unable to travel.” Reports later backed that up, noting his condition worsened on the way to the airport.

Whether fans feel justified or not, the December incident has an explanation but this latest one is still a question mark. And when you stack them together along with past issues dating back to his Cleveland Browns days in 2015 and his brief stint with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019, a pattern starts to form that’s hard to ignore. Right now, Johnny Manziel’s running low on both goodwill and second chances. And unless something changes soon, even his biggest believers might not be the last to walk away.