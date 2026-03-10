Prayers Pour In as Former College Football Coach Turned Pastor Dies of Cancer at 58

The Charleston Southern University community lost one of its most beloved figures on Monday. Jon Davis, former Buccaneer football coach, longtime campus pastor, and the spiritual backbone of CSU for over three decades, passed away on March 9 after a nearly five-year fight with stage 4 glioblastoma. He was 58.

CSU President Keith Faulkner addressed the campus with a message that showed the kind of man Davis was. He was someone whose impact extended well beyond any single role or title.

“It is with mixed emotions that I write today to announce the death of Rev. Jonathan ‘Jon’ D. Davis, associate vice president for spiritual life, on March 9 from multiform glioblastoma (stage 4). He was diagnosed in 2021 and lived the last five years fully, continuing to minister on campus and to the many medical personnel he met while receiving treatment at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.



“Mixed because we miss him already, but we are full of praise because he is with Jesus. Jon Davis loved Jesus! He shared his love for our Lord with everyone — everyone he met. Jon, Lynette, and their entire family have been instrumental to CSU in immeasurable ways. From sharing the gospel daily, mentoring students, preaching, and sharing a meal with friends and colleagues in the Caf, Jon’s impact on the kingdom has helped to shape eternity for so many,” Faulkner wrote on the university’s official website.​”

Davis arrived at Charleston Southern in 1991 as an assistant football coach, having started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Temple University. He spent eight years on the CSU sideline. He also served as an assistant football coach before making a decision that most people in his position would never consider. In 1997, Davis felt the call to ministry. Two years later, he walked away from coaching entirely to become the full-time pastor at Summit Church in North Charleston.

“After I turned down the job, I started going through the book of Proverbs. I needed wisdom,” Davis said in a 2019 interview. “My love for football became second.”​

That decision, as difficult as it must have been, set everything in motion. Davis returned to CSU in 2004 as an adjunct professor and assistant campus minister. By 2011, he was campus pastor. By 2018, he had taken on the role of assistant dean of students and director of the Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership. In 2019, he was named associate vice president for spiritual life. All told, his journey at CSU stretched 35 years. As President Faulkner put it, CSU was the Davis family’s “fifth child.”

The community rallied around him from the moment his diagnosis became public. Donations poured in, and people across Charleston shared messages of support. His fight was public, and his faith was public, and the two were inseparable.​

Stuart Lake, CSU’s longtime former baseball coach, put it plainly. “One of the best men I ever got to be around,” Lake said. “I can’t even put into words what he would do. He made it cool to be a Christian.”

That sentiment that Davis had a way of making faith feel genuine and accessible rather than imposed came through over and over in what people shared after his passing. He was someone who built real relationships with students, athletes, and colleagues across every corner of the university.

How fans reacted to Jon Davis’ death

When the news spread, the responses came from every direction: former students, athletes, church members, and parents of students. What stood out was how specific the memories were.

“Such an amazing man. I had the opportunity to have him as a professor and have some after-class conversations that have stuck with me all these years later. He will be greatly missed,” one person wrote.

Davis taught as an adjunct professor in the College of Christian Studies for over two decades, which meant his reach extended well beyond chapel services and pastoral visits.

“I will always remember the amazing man and influence he has been to me. I’ll remember meeting him my freshman year like it was yesterday and all the times we had at Summit. I love you ❤️ and am praying for your family 🙏,” another wrote.

The family connections to the university made the loss feel even more personal for many.

“My prayers go out to Jon’s family. My daughter looked up to him, and he also officiated her baptism when she attended CSU in 2022,” one parent shared.

“Met him a few times on campus before I graduated in 2021. He truly was a great guy who always found ways to make us feel at home. He will be missed by many.” Even passing encounters left impressions, which says something about how present Davis was.

Jon Davis spent the better part of his adult life at one university, serving it in more ways than most people serve any single institution in a lifetime. His legacy is the students who still carry pieces of an after-class conversation with them years later.