Jon Gruden Already Has 5 Coaching Fits After SEC Interest; One of Which Touted for Overnight Success

Jon Gruden isn’t playing coy. He has a desire and he doesn’t mind letting the world know about it. During a visit with the Georgia Bulldogs on August 2, the former Las Vegas Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC flat-out told the media he’s itching for a return. And not just anywhere. He wants the SEC and he wants it bad. “The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again,” he told the Dawgs. “I’m being honest with you, I do not bull—- either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f—ing love it.” And of course, the college football world noticed.

Fans instantly started mapping out which struggling SEC teams could give Jon Gruden the headset. The buzz got loud enough for That SEC Podcast’s Mike Bratton and Cousin Shane to drop their own top five Gruden coaching fits list on August 10. And they didn’t hold back. The number one team was Florida. “He’s already famous down here in this state. He’s won a Super Bowl,” Bratton said of Jon Gruden. “The way I’m looking at it is if things go sideways… this is a move that could be made quickly… This could be the dream scenario for the Florida Gators if things don’t work out for Billy Napier.” If Billy Napier and the Gators stumble early, Jon Gruden could swoop in as the savior especially if they want to keep 5-star QB DJ Lagway in Gainesville. Cousin Shane liked the thought, warning that Florida fans’ patience isn’t exactly infinite while adding, “This would be a fantastic spot for a guy like Jon Gruden to land.” The next one’s another program led by a hot seat HC.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Vanderbilt at Louisiana State Nov 23, 2024 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Baton Rouge Tiger Stadium Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20241123_tbs_la1_541

It’s a possible scenario to see Jon Gruden in purple and gold. Mike pitched, “Eight and four… If it’s that bad, if it goes sideways that bad, I think LSU would be wise to get into the groomers.” If Brian Kelly misses the playoffs, LSU’s brass could turn to a proven winner to challenge Georgia’s throne. Shane agreed saying, “It’s very realistic that it could happen.” He noted that the Tigers’ roster is always championship ready, the kind of stage that could lure the NFL veteran to Baton Rouge in a heartbeat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The third on the list has an overnight success factor. Oklahoma. Yes, they’re still a year away from full SEC membership, but Mike noticed OU sent Jon Gruden a gift box earlier this year and the man went “hog wild” over it. Brent Venables is well-liked, but if 2025 doesn’t deliver, things could get ugly for the defensive-minded HC. As Shane put it, “If you go out here and you get a Jon Gruden because overnight this program will be back to relevance.”

The fourth one on the list had both hosts grinning. “Could you imagine Jon Gruden going up against DeBoer and Kirby Smart on an annual basis? I think that would be a home run for Auburn,” Mike said. Auburn’s talent pool is SEC-title caliber, and if Hugh Freeze’s tenure flames out, “Auburn would explode the play,” as Shane said. “You better damn believe Auburn would love the opportunity.”

The last on the list is Arkansas. Sam Pittman is beloved, but his 30-31 record isn’t bulletproof. The Razorbacks have Walmart money to play with, and Mike thinks they’d at least make the call. “I would love to see him there. I believe he’d put Arkansas right back on the map,” Shane added. “But I don’t know if Arkansas can afford Jon Gruden.” Well, you can be sure this guy with invaluable NFL experience comes with an expensive price tag. But can his wish become reality?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Jon Gruden really coach the SEC?

Jon Gruden’s heart may be locked on the SEC, but reality isn’t as simple as circling a date on the calendar. His last taste of college coaching came in 1991 at Pitt after starting as a grad assistant at Tennessee in 1986. Since then, he’s built his name in the NFL as a QB guru, youngest Super Bowl-winning coach in 2002 with Tampa Bay, and a decade-long Monday Night Football analyst before his Raiders return. That comeback ended in 2021 when leaked emails containing racist, homophobic, and misogynistic remarks forced his resignation. Any school hiring him will be weighing his Hall of Fame-level resume against the baggage that comes with it.

Still, Jon Gruden’s confidence has never wavered. “Yeah, I’m interested in coaching,” he told CBS Sports in 2024. “I know I can help a team, I know I can help young players get better, and I know I can hire a good staff.” He can walk into any recruit’s living room flashing a Super Bowl ring, selling NFL dreams while promising the kind of offensive firepower that turns QBs into first-round picks. In the high-pressure world of SEC football, that’s a tempting combination.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And then there’s his not-so-secret SEC daydream. “I sit there and I fantasize… I’m fantasizing on the [practice] field. I said ‘Man, I wish I was coaching against the SEC.’ I want to come to Georgia, between the hedges,” he told the Bulldogs. “I’m fantasizing about going up against Kirby Smart. I’m an offensive coach you see.” That’s Jon Gruden, part motivator, part showman, part strategist and it’s exactly the kind of energy restless fan bases love. Whether fantasy becomes reality will depend on which SEC program is bold enough to take the gamble, and in this league, one losing streak is often all it takes.