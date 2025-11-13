Jon Gruden Now Only Has 3 SEC Opportunities Left After $72M Program Moves On

The thing about life and the coaching carousel in college football is that it changes fast. And one name that’s been floating around SEC circles like a ghost is Jon Gruden. The former Super Bowl-winning coach has made no secret about his desire to get back into the game. He’s been particularly vocal about wanting to coach in the SEC specifically.

For weeks, speculation swirled that Arkansas might give him that chance. But the door that seemed cracked open just slammed shut. Gruden’s connection to Arkansas made a ton of sense on paper, at least from a name-recognition standpoint. The Razorbacks fired Sam Pittman and almost immediately, Gruden’s name started circulating as a potential successor.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Gruden is “not a factor” in the Arkansas search at this point. The Razorbacks have cast a wide net and conducted numerous Zoom calls and in-person interviews with candidates ranging from Penn State’s James Franklin to Tulane’s Jon Sumrall, USF’s Alex Golesh, and even former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Arkansas initially made a run at SMU’s Rhett Lashlee, a former Razorbacks quarterback, but he signed a contract extension to stay with the Mustangs. The program doesn’t have a top three or a clear frontrunner yet. But sources have made it crystal clear that Gruden isn’t in serious consideration despite all the noise surrounding his name. Whether that’s because of his controversial exit from the Raiders in 2021, his lack of college coaching experience since 1991, or simply a philosophical mismatch with what Arkansas wants, the result is the same. The $72 million program has moved on without him.​

That leaves Gruden with exactly three realistic SEC opportunities if he truly wants to make his dream a reality. Those are LSU, Florida, and Auburn. All three programs are currently searching for their next head coach. And all three represent high-profile, resource-rich jobs that could theoretically interest Gruden’s resume and ego.

Auburn has been specifically mentioned in recent podcasts and reports as a potential landing spot for Gruden. Former Alabama QB A.J. McCarron suggested that Gruden could be headed to the Plains. Florida and LSU are also conducting their own searches, and both programs have the financial muscle and SEC pedigree that align with what Gruden has publicly said he wants. But those top programs might not take their chances with Gruden’s inexperience in College Football, especially after witnessing Belichick’s transition.​

The reality is that Gruden is playing a high-stakes game of musical chairs. And the music is getting close to stopping. He’s 62 years old, hasn’t coached since 2021, and hasn’t been in college football for over three decades. His NFL record of 117-112 and a Super Bowl XXXVII championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers give him credibility.

But his most recent stint with the Raiders was underwhelming, a 22-31 record before his resignation amid controversy. Arkansas was supposed to be his best shot at an SEC return, given the timing, the need, and the public support from figures like Favre. Now that the Razorbacks have moved on to pursue younger, more college-experienced coaches like Sumrall and Golesh. If all three of those dominoes fall without his name being called, Gruden’s dream of coaching in the SEC might remain just that, a dream he talked about at Georgia but never actually got to live.​

When a Hall of Famer publicly campaigns for your comeback

Brett Favre didn’t have to stick his neck out for Jon Gruden, especially considering the former Packers legend has zero ties to the Arkansas program. But he did it anyway, and he did it loudly. On September 30, just days after Arkansas fired Sam Pittman, Favre took to social media with a full-throated endorsement of Gruden for the vacant job.

“I’ve always said Jon Gruden is one of the sharpest minds in football,” Favre wrote on X. “His energy, passion, and love for the game are a perfect fit for the SEC… Wouldn’t be surprised to see him land somewhere like Arkansas. I could see Gruden being a spark for that program.” It was a public campaign from one of the most respected voices in football history, and it carried weight precisely because Favre had nothing to gain from it.

He doubled down weeks later on his “4th and Favre” podcast, expanding his endorsement beyond just Arkansas: “I think Jon Gruden would be a great fit for any SEC school, especially the ones that had money to make a splash. Unbelievable coach, he’s a young 60, full of piss and vinegar, eats, drinks, sleeps football.”​

With Favre publicly backing him and Gruden making his intentions crystal clear, it seemed like the stars were aligning for an SEC return. But as Arkansas just demonstrated, wanting it badly and having a Hall of Famer in your corner doesn’t always translate to getting the job.​