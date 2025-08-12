Jon Gruden’s Coaching Desire Faces Unexpected Bill Belichick Roadblock While NFL Appeals Lawsuit

Jon Gruden’s burning desire to get back into coaching feels like a classic comeback story with a twist of drama and a dash of irony. The former NFL head coach, whose career took a nosedive after he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 over the scandal of offensive emails. He is now eyeballing a return to the game. What’s driving this comeback craving? It’s part love of the game, part ego. “I’m being honest with you,” Gruden said to Fox Sports Radio. “I do not bullsh***, either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f–king love it,” The SEC represents the pinnacle of college football. It’s a stage where every game is a battle royale and every opponent is a headline.

Gruden’s fantasizing about coaching against the SEC’s best, imagining himself dueling Kirby Smart at Georgia. Despite the scandal cloud hanging over him. Gruden’s passion burns bright and unfiltered. Gruden sees the SEC as the ultimate proving ground where egos are tested and legends are made. So, much like Bill Belichick. The Tar Heels’ head coach famously walked the college football path before his NFL reign. But things won’t be handed out on a platter to Gruden. And the fun part of it all is, his entry into the College football landscape rests entirely upon how Belichick performs this season.

And these are not my words. Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek of the Dusty and Danny podcast recently weighed in on the hot topic buzzing around college football circles. Who’s more likely to make a comeback to coaching, Jon Gruden or Jimbo Fisher? Both have the pedigree, but the chatter leans toward differing futures. What’s fascinating is how much Gruden’s potential return hinges on how Bill Belichick. “I do think Gruden, so he comes with a little bit of baggage,” Kanell said. “But he also hasn’t been in college, you know, now Belichick hasn’t either. I was going to say, I mean, does that matter anymore? If Belichick does well, I think that helps Gruden. If he doesn’t, I think it hurts him.” Gruden quickly made waves in NFL coaching. He led the team to two consecutive division titles and an AFC Championship appearance.

Gruden’s move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 was a fairy tale plot twist for him. The Raiders traded him to the Bucs, and he led Tampa Bay to their first-ever Super Bowl victory that very season, delivering a 48-21 defeat over his old team. He also won three NFC South titles with the Buccaneers and set franchise records for wins. But as his coaching star climbed, so did the shadows. After his firing from Tampa Bay in 2009, Gruden transitioned into broadcasting, only to make a comeback as head coach of the Raiders in 2018. The real turning point, and downfall, came when it was revealed that Gruden had sent numerous offensive emails between 2011 and 2018. That contained misogynistic, racist, and homophobic language.

This email scandal forced him to resign in disgrace. And that undid much of his professional legacy and casting a long shadow over his achievements. Now, as Gruden eyes the college football scene, especially the SEC, this complex legacy will undoubtedly matter. The scandal isn’t something just been swept under the rug. Athletic directors, fans, and the media will all weigh it as part of his candidacy. However, there’s a wildcard in this story. That is Belichick’s 2025 stint with the Tar Heels. If Belichick’s first year in college coaching turns out to be a smashing success, it could reshape the narrative around coaching comebacks for seasoned NFL veterans like Gruden. Even when Belichick signed with UNC, he had his share of controversies (hello, Jordon Hudson?).

And, now? The “Belichick effect” has been nothing short of electrifying for UNC football. For a program that used to limp through seasons, attendance has skyrocketed to sellout status. And has set records for earliest ticket sales. Belichick is all ready to turn the Tar Heels into what many are calling the ”33rd NFL team. He’s brought in 41 transfers, including top talent like quarterback Gio Lopez and impactful defensive players. He is reshaping the roster into a competitive force practically overnight. Plus, he has already bagged 35 commits from the 2026 class. So, while there were some bumps with off-field distractions right out of the gate, Bill Belichick is proving that he can shine bright in the college football world. His success might just open the door for Jon Gruden after all.

The NFL’s legal battle with Jon Gruden is far from over. After a recent blow in the Nevada Supreme Court, where the justices ruled 5-2 in favor of Gruden, the NFL is officially appealing the decision. This latest ruling blocked the NFL’s attempt to force Gruden’s lawsuit into a private arbitration process and instead allowed the case to proceed through the public courts. The league’s stance? They want the dispute handled behind closed doors. And the arbitration is overseen by Commissioner Roger Goodell. But the court found that the setup was “unconscionable” since Gruden was no longer an NFL employee when he filed the lawsuit.

The heart of the matter is Gruden’s explosive claim that the NFL leaked a series of offensive emails he sent between 2011 and 2018, emails that ultimately ended his coaching career with the Raiders in 2021. Gruden’s legal team argues this was a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” by the NFL and Goodell aimed at destroying his reputation and career. The NFL insists this lawsuit has no merit and is trying every legal trick to keep it away from the public eye. The appeal process starts with the NFL and Goodell requesting a rehearing from the Nevada Supreme Court.

Now, if that fails, the league’s next big move could be petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case. This means the whole saga might drag on for months or even years before any definitive resolution. For Gruden, this ruling marks a significant victory as it clears the way to publicly expose what he believes is dirty dealing behind the scenes. For the NFL, it’s a high-stakes legal chess match to protect its image and internal processes from scrutiny. As of now, both parties are locked in a tense courtroom battle. And the football world is just enjoying it.