Penn State Coach Abruptly Retires Weeks After Joining From ISU Alongside Matt Campbell

BySoham Ghosh

Dec 23, 2025 | 9:23 AM EST

When Jim Knowles left to take over Tennessee’s secondary, there wasn’t much panic in Happy Valley. Penn State felt confident, largely because new head coach Matt Campbell arrived with an entire crew from Ames ready to help steady the program.

Matt Campbell added longtime Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock as a defensive analyst and widely expected him to help oversee the unit after Knowles’ departure. That plan, however, is now off the table.

On December 23, Heacock announced his retirement on X, a sudden move that has put Penn State and Matt Campbell on high alert. “Well, it’s the right time for this coach to hang his whistle…43 years,” the message read.

This is a developing story…

