Jon Sumrall Assistant Likens Gators HC to 3x National Champion Coach He Played Under

Gainesville has seen steady upgrades since Jon Sumrall arrived. But the most symbolic addition might be the man who legitimately carries the program’s glory days on his skin. Phil Trautwein, rocking two tattoos of Gators on his arm, one featuring the iconic Gator head etched with “2006,” and the other paying tribute to the 2008 national championship is returning home. During a National Signing Day press conference, Trautwein spoke about Sumrall’s leadership, even comparing him to a legendary former Gators head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

After six seasons at Penn State, Phil Trautwein decided to join his alma mater as the offensive line coach. Having played four seasons as an offensive tackle for the Gators, Gainesville feels just like home for him. Under the guidance of Jon Sumrall, Trautwein, and other coaches, the team has started building toward taking Florida back to its glory days.

ADVERTISEMENT

During those preparations, Trautwein spoke highly of Sumrall, even comparing him to three-time national championship winner Urban Meyer, pointing out similarities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“They’re both detailed. They’re gonna hold you accountable … it’s awesome to see because those little things might slip through the cracks, and that’s how you win football games.”

Trautwein knows Meyer too well, having played under him during his Florida Days. He won two national championships, one in 2006 and another in his final year of 2008. He also won the SEC Championship in both those seasons, marking Trautwein as a part of Florida’s dominant history. However, that hasn’t been the case for some time now. In the last decade, the Gators have finished seasons with mixed results and have not been able to make a distinct mark in the SEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at last season, the Gators finished 12th in the SEC with a 4-8 record. That was enough for the Florida administration to call for an overhaul. Bringing in an experienced head coach was necessary, so there was no doubt that Jon Sumrall was the first step. Sumrall ended his two-year tenure at Tulane Green Wave with a 20-8 record, and helped the program to a 2nd place finish.

And when he came to Florida, he brought his former coaches, namely, Greg Gasparato, Evan McKissack, and Byron Hardmon. Other staff additions included Joe Craddock, Rusty Whitt, and Johnathan Galante. Whitt’s infamous “Gauntlet” training program has already set the tone, pushing the roster to a new physical edge. Not to mention the transfer portal activity that the program had, bringing in players like Davian Groce, Will Griffin, etc., the Gators look packed this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil Trautwein on Jon Sumrall’s locker room leader

In the offseason, Phil Trautwein has had time to assess Florida’s roster. During the National Day press conference, he was asked about who he felt was the standout in the locker room. Trautwein has one answer to that question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rod Kearney, he’s a really hard worker. He’s kind of the leader in the room right now.”

That does not come as a surprise. Rod Kearney was one of the players who chose to stay with the Gators. Being part of the program since 2023, he joined Florida after an impressive offensive line career at Orange Park High School, though he redshirted during his first season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kearney began to show his potential in 2024, appearing in seven games and logging 96 total snaps, including 74 on offense and 22 on special teams. Last season followed a similar pattern, as he again played in seven games and totaled 167 snaps across offense and special teams.

With Trautwein publicly praising him, Kearney could be in line for increased playing time this season.