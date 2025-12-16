Jon Sumrall Breaks Silence on DJ Lagway Exit after Truth Behind Transfer Announcement Surfaces

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall officially faced his first marquee exit on Monday, as quarterback DJ Lagway confirmed he’s moving on. Not long after Lagway’s announcement, the new UF head coach spoke about that transfer portal move.

“I’m not really going to comment on it,” said Sumrall during Monday’s press conference. “Nothing but respect for DJ. Whatever he chooses to do, I’m going to love all those guys that are there or here whatever they choose to do. I’m not really going to get into that too much.”

It suggests that change may happen, but the vision doesn’t flinch.

That may be because Sumrall appears focused on what comes next. While his rebuilding mindset is already shaping the program’s direction, he has made strong coordinator hires and even managed to swipe a position coach from FSU. It’s a clear sign that the reset is already in motion. But losing this QB to the portal came with its own drama.

When the Gators fired head coach Billy Napier, questions about Lagway’s future began swirling. But Florida made its move fast; hiring Jon Sumrall, and Lagway was front and center at Sumrall’s introductory press conference. It felt like a vote of confidence.

“I’m happy and blessed to be here, so yeah,” said Lagway.

Even with the coaching change, Lagway wanted to stay in Gainesville, having chosen the school for a reason. But the breakup came fast, as Lagway’s first meeting with the new Florida staff didn’t land well, reported CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer.

“New Florida head coach Jon Sumrall questioned who Lagway is as a football player,” wrote Hummer. “The new staff opted to challenge the high-priced quarterback, pushing him on his competitiveness and work ethic.”

As questions surfaced about who he is as a quarterback, staying in Gainesville began to feel uncertain to Lagway. Although those close to the program describe Lagway as a relentless worker, he didn’t feel that was clearly laid out by the new staff.

“He (Lagway) didn’t care if they brought someone else in,” said one source. “He just wanted to hear, ‘You have the ability—and we want to coach it out of you.'”

But after meeting with the new staff, Lagway no longer believed Florida offered his best path to achieving that goal, which is why he chose a fresh start by entering the transfer portal.

Once reports surfaced Monday morning, Lagway confirmed it himself.

DJ Lagway once looked like the future in Gainesville. As a freshman, he flashed star power, going 6–1 as a starter. But year two told a different story. Stunted by multiple injuries and lack of reps in the offseason, Lagway struggled this season with 2,264 yards and 14 interceptions. After two seasons, the QB moves on with a 10-9 record as the starter for the Gators.

Those turnovers may have raised questions about his potential, but his loyalty to the program always stood out. Now, he moves on in search of a new place to prove it.

What’s next for DJ Lagway

After initially wanting to stay, DJ Lagway is set to find a new home for 2026. As for Lagway’s next stop, fit will matter as much as fame. Here, expect a crowded bidding room.

The Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers, and Baylor Bears are the most likely options, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Lagway enters the portal with real juice: 4,416 total yards and 29 TDs over two seasons. With that production and his talent, he could become this cycle’s Carson Beck. Although pressure will follow, top programs bring it, but so will opportunity. If the right staff can sharpen his tools and steady the moments, the buzz returns fast.

However, Florida isn’t waiting around. Here, Jon Sumrall was blunt at his introductory presser.

“We will use the transfer portal,” said the head coach.

The Gators are expected to go portal shopping for two quarterbacks, according to Steve Wiltfong. But both to compete with redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and 2026 signee Will Griffin.

Now it’s a waiting game: who will land Lagway, and who will take the reins as Florida’s quarterback of the future?