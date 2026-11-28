Florida had every reason to enjoy its trip to Tallahassee. Beating Florida State on its home turf, finishing the regular season with three straight victories and doubling last year’s win total are not small achievements. Jon Sumrall, however, wasn’t in a mood to throw a party yet despite walking out of Doak Campbell Stadium with a convincing 26-10 victory on Friday.

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Speaking after the game, Jon Sumrall admitted that the progress had been encouraging but not nearly enough to satisfy him.

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“There’s been a lot of growth. There’s a lot of growth that’s still needed,” he said via Gators Online. “Like, I’m a little bit frustrated we’re not further ahead. You know, I’m glad to win tonight. I’m going to enjoy the bus ride home. Go to have a lot of fun tonight. Going to give the staff off tomorrow… And if anybody thinks we’ve done anything worth celebrating, they’re absolutely idiotic. So it’s a step in the right direction but not where we need to be yet.”

Florida is 8-4, twice its win total from last season under Billy Napier. The Gators also beat FSU for the third straight time and wrapped up November with three wins. That’s not bad, but Jon Sumrall wants more.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

Jon Sumrall didn’t take over Florida just to settle for a decent season. He wants the Gators back in the SEC title race and competing for national championships. That takes better players, and that costs more money. He hasn’t hidden his concerns about Florida’s spending, either. At SEC Media Days, he pointed to a major gap between his program and the conference’s biggest spenders.

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Florida’s reported roster investment sits around $38.5 million, placing it approximately 15th nationally, according to figures attributed to The NIL Standard. Several SEC rivals operate with considerably larger budgets, with some estimates putting the difference between Florida and the biggest spenders at $15 million to $20 million.

That is a problem Florida cannot just coach its way around. That’s why Jon Sumrall is giving Florida boosters another reminder about NIL money. The Gators had just beaten their biggest rival, and the program had another reason to celebrate off the field. The Condron Club had crossed the $1 million mark, showing contributions from supporters helping fund the program.

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Jon Sumrall acknowledged the people leading that effort, including Gary Condron, Patrick Zalupski, Chris LaFace, and other contributors. He was appreciative, but he also made it clear that the fundraising drive cannot lose momentum.

“We need all the support we can get, and I’m very grateful for the support we’ve had,” he said. “Like, the resourcing here is better than anything I’ve ever been around. So I’m not whining and complaining.”

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Still, there is a difference between having good resources and having enough to compete with the country’s biggest programs.

“But I also said, like, ‘Hey, if we want to be in the top 10 in the country, like, let’s go get top 10 support,’” he added. “And we’re close. We’re close.”

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He also offered a reality check about recruiting in the current college football landscape. Florida cannot expect to land every player it wants just because of its name, history, or facilities. Financial competitiveness matters.

“If somebody offers a guy $500,000, he’s not going to come if you offer him $100,000. It just doesn’t happen,” he said. “And so we have to always be in a position where we can compete.”

Friday’s performance offered some evidence that Florida is moving in the right direction. The Gators held Florida State to 10 points, intercepted two passes, and recorded six sacks. There is still a bowl game ahead, giving them an opportunity to reach nine wins. While it doesn’t mean the Gators have arrived, going from 4-8 to 8-4 deserves recognition. And Jon Sumrall wants the people funding the program to understand it, too.