Jon Sumrall Explains Strict Locker Room Rule That Tests Florida and Himself

Coach Jon Sumrall didn’t waste one bit at Florida to establish certain rules. If you followed Tulane’s 2025 season or Sumrall’s coaching journey, you’d know that demand and accountability are his foundation. Taking over a team that went 4–8 last year and has four losing seasons in the last five years, he’s on a hell-bent mission to eliminate entitlement and privilege. The new head honcho has made it clear that “Gator” status isn’t just given or bought, but rather earned.

On January 26, Florida Gators insider Zach Abolverdi had an opportunity to speak with Sumrall at the facility. The insider asked the question every Gator fan wanted to ask: “Why aren’t the players wearing Gator logos on their gear?”

The Gators HC honcho didn’t mince words: “You gotta earn the logo, man. We ain’t earned it yet,” he said. “We haven’t earned a damn thing.”

The head coach even put himself in the equation here. “Earn the logo” is the new motto for the Florida Gators. It’s all about accountability and hard work from day one.

Sumrall stripped the iconic Gator logo off the players’ practice gear and helmets this January. Right now, if they’re in the weight room or out on the field for conditioning, they’re just wearing plain gear with their names on it because they haven’t earned a darn thing yet. If you actually think about it, it’s one of the best approaches because the last time a Gators HC did this, they went on to win two natties.

Sumrall’s approach is actually pretty similar to what legendary coach Urban Meyer did when he first took over the Gators program back in the mid-2000s. Meyer made his players literally earn their way into the fully branded locker room. Sumrall had pulled this kind of motivation at his previous pit-stop.

When he was the head coach at Tulane, he had his players wear helmets with no decals for a specific game in 2025. That was a tribute to the team that had to play through the devastation of Hurricane Katrina years ago. His whole vibe is about killing off any sense of entitlement. Sumrall is bringing a “blue-collar” mindset back to The Swamp, focusing on grit and accountability.

He even brought in Rusty Whitt, a former Special Forces soldier, as the new strength coach to lead their 6:00 AM workouts. These sessions are designed to be “real” and “live,” putting the players through intense physical and mental tests they’ve likely never seen before.

These aren’t the only tests Jon Sumrall put his players through.

The Jon Sumrall way at Gainesville

When it comes to the roster, Sumrall’s first rule was keeping the talent already there. He spent his first few weeks (even on Christmas Eve) making sure certified players like Jadan Baugh and Myles Graham didn’t leave through the transfer portal. He calls these guys the foundation of the culture because they already show the character he’s looking for. While he’s added nearly 30 new transfers to the mix, he’s making it clear that old or new, everyone starts from zero.

The quarterback situation is another area where he’s setting firm rules: nobody is safe, or more importantly entitled. Even though he brought in Aaron Philo from Georgia Tech, who already knows the new offensive system, Sumrall says the competition is wide open. He told the media that he doesn’t pick the starter, but the players’ performance during practice will make that decision for him.

Basically, Sumrall is trying to reset the entire standard for what it means to be a Florida Gator. He hasn’t even decided when the players get their logos back yet; he just wants to see them “work their tails off” first. With spring practice starting on March 3, 2026, the team has a few more weeks of “no-logo” workouts to prove they’re ready for the Orange & Blue Game on April 11.