Jon Sumrall Left ‘Heartbroken’ After 18YO Tulane Commit Dies in Car Crash Days Before Joining Program

Deontavis Cooper wasn’t short on college options. The 3-star prospect had more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like USF, Cincinnati, JMU, and more. But Tulane won him over last July while Jon Sumrall was still leading the program. Excitement had already started building before the 6’3, 295-pound DT out of Thomas County Central was supposed to arrive on campus this week. But now, both his past and future are now mourning the present.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We mourn the passing of Deontavis Cooper, who was set to join our program this week,” Tulane Football announced the devastating news in a statement posted to X. “We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, coaches, teammates, and all who held him close. May you find comfort and strength during this challenging moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Sumrall, now head coach at Florida, was the one who recruited him out of high school. This tragic, unexpected news hit him as he’s forced to recall how vibrant Deontavis Cooper was.

“Heart broken,” he wrote on X, adding on the school’s statement. “Coop was a fun guy to recruit. He had a vibrant and infectious personality. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @tcchsyjfootball. 🙏”

ADVERTISEMENT



The tragedy happened Saturday night following a devastating single-vehicle crash in northeast Tallahassee. Just hours earlier, Deontavis Cooper had celebrated graduating from Thomas County Central High School alongside classmates, friends and family. By 10:55 PM, everything had changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Cooper was riding in the back seat of a sedan traveling on Thomasville Road near Chiles High School when the vehicle veered onto the western shoulder. Reports said the car struck a culvert, became airborne, crashed into a utility pole and overturned. The 18-year-old was ruled dead at the scene.

Tulane also released a longer statement showing how much promise Deontavis Cooper carried before even arriving on campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As an incoming member of the Green Wave, Deontavis exemplified dedication, resilience, and a positive outlook,” the statement read. “His love for the game and his unwavering work ethic showed in everything he did, and he was on the path to making a significant impact both on the field and within the community.”

The statement continued by describing Deontavis Cooper as somebody admired not just for football ability, but for the way he treated people around him. His “kindness and genuine spirit” and his “bright personality and warm heart” left a lasting impression on those he had crossed paths with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In honoring Deontavis, let us remember him for his extraordinary spirit, his kindness, and the joy he brought to those around him,” the school added. “He remains forever a valued member of the Tulane community.”

If there’s one thing consistent about him, it’s how deeply Deontavis Cooper impacted the people around him as tributes poured in from teammates, coaches and his high school community.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Big Coop’ was already larger than football

People who knew him called him “Big Coop.” Thomas County Central’s head coach Justin Rogers shared an emotional tribute including his graduation photo on social media shortly after the news broke.

“We were so excited to watch him begin the next chapter of his life at Tulane next week and continue pursuing his dream of playing college football,” he wrote. “While that dream was cut far too short, the impact he made on his teammates, coaches, teachers, friends, and family will last forever… Forever a Yellow Jacket. Forever family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That sentiment echoed throughout the Thomas County Central community. The school itself posted a memorial message honoring Deontavis Cooper.

“Forever a brother, forever a teammate, forever a friend. Forever a Jack Boy. Forever Perfect. Forever a champion. 77.”

And champion isn’t just symbolic language here. Deontavis Cooper helped Thomas County Central finish a perfect 15-0 season and win the 2025 Georgia Class 5A State Championship. The Yellow Jackets ended the year with a dominant 61-21 win over Gainesville, earning the program’s seventh state title.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s saddening to see Tulane lose a promising defensive tackle and Thomas County Central lose one of its stars. But more than that, a family lost a son, friends lost a brother, and teammates lost someone they truly loved being around. RIP Deontavis Cooper.