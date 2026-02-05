Jon Sumrall Receives Ex-Florida HC’s Strong Message After Removing Gators Logo From Players’ Jerseys

Jon Sumrall isn’t easing into his rebuild at Florida. After removing the Gators logo from players’ jerseys, he has reset standards. Sumrall’s approach drew a powerful endorsement from an ex-Florida HC, Urban Meyer. It was confirmation that real leadership starts with establishing expectations long before wins ever show up.

“I’m a firm believer you have to earn it. And once you earn it, you really get rewarded… I’m a big believer in meritocracy. You get what you earn. Period,” said former Florida HC Urban Meyer in the February 4 episode of The Triple Option podcast.

Coincidentally, Meyer did the same thing back in 2005, stripping away privileges to reset expectations. Players weren’t allowed to wear Florida gear until they earned it back, a culture shock that helped spark two national titles in Meyer’s first four seasons. Now, more than two decades later, Sumrall finds himself taking a similar first step. Meyer also stressed that every rebuild requires its own blueprint.

“Whenever you take over something, you can’t cookie-cutter it,” Meyer said, recalling how Bowling Green required a complete teardown: “I took over Bowling Green…I had to blow that up. It was bad… so we had to torpedo that thing and start over.”

And the message goes far beyond jerseys and logos.

“If you’re a great coach, you get a bigger raise. If you’re not a great coach, you’re not quite getting the same raise. We don’t do it as a group. You do it as individuals,” he said.

The same principle applies to players. “Same thing with a team. You don’t just all of a sudden get your stuff back. You earn it back if you bust your ass….I expect that out of the staff. I expect it out of the players… You earn it back if you bust your ass, go to class, do the right thing.”

That mindset already seems to be resonating under Sumrall, who convinced five key players, including Myles Graham, Jadan Baugh, Jayden Woods, Vernell Brown III, and Dallas Wilson, to stay in Gainesville.

Sumrall, fresh off back-to-back conference titles at Troy and a historic run at Tulane, is wasting no time implementing the same tough-love principles that once led Florida to national glory. His staff is coming together as well.

Florida rolled out 12 assistant coaching hires in early January, including two former Gators. Sumrall also added three coaches he knows well from Tulane: Byron “Bam” Hardmon (outside linebackers), Greg Gasparato (inside linebackers), and Evan McKissack (tight ends).

But as Sumrall is also leaning on voices who know what it takes to win at Florida, most notably Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer sees his younger self in Jon Sumrall

Before officially taking over Florida, Jon Sumrall called Urban Meyer, and that conversation stuck with him. The two talked about the offseason grind and what it really takes to build a winning program. Then Meyer dropped a line Sumrall didn’t expect.

“Man, I kind of feel like I’m talking to myself like 20 years ago,” Meyer told him.

“That was one of the coolest sideways compliments I’ve ever gotten,” Sumrall said. Hearing that from one of the most successful coaches in Gators history hit different. “The ultimate competitor, ridiculously detailed, super intense,” Sumrall said of Meyer. “I’ve just been blown away with how open he’s been and willing to give me feedback since I’ve been here.”

That feedback, especially coming from a coach who won two national championships, two SEC titles, and a 65–15 record during his run from 2005 to 2010. The Gators haven’t been even close to those heights yet, missing out on SEC titles and never cracking the playoffs. Now, Sumrall is here to change that narrative.

“I don’t sleep much,” Sumrall admitted. “If you’re not fiery with enthusiasm, then you get fired with enthusiasm. You can say a lot of things about me, but you can’t say I don’t have juice.”

Sumrall has been clear about why he took this job and what kind of program he plans to build. “The standard here is championships. That’s why I came,” he said at his introductory press conference. “I’m built for this job. I was made for this job. Winners win; I’m a winner; we’re going to win.

“We’re going to play with an edge, a blue-collar mindset, and a chip on our shoulder. We will be tough. We will have grit. We will not be outworked. We will play with passion and physicality.”

With Meyer and even Steve Spurrier offering guidance, and a fan base desperate for a return to the national spotlight, Sumrall’s first offseason in Gainesville suddenly feels massive.