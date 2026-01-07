Jon Sumrall Responds to DJ Lagway Entering Transfer Portal After Florida HC Change

When Jon Sumrall took the Florida job, the first real test was DJ Lagway. The former 5-Star Plus+ QB represented both the Gators’ recent past and their immediate future. He attended the head coach’s introductory press conference on December 1. But two weeks later, On3 reported he was entering the transfer portal. Fast forward to January 6, Sumrall did not dodge the subject when asked about the QB’s decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Florida Head Coach Jon Sumrall was a special guest on OutKick.com’s Hot Mic podcast. During the interview, Sumrall had nothing but positive words for DJ Lagway,

“I love DJ. I think DJ is a tremendous young man,” Jon Sumrall said. “Obviously, a talented football player. Like you’ve seen his good. It’s been really good. I’ve watched it with my own two eyes. Think the world of him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Jon Sumrall, the meeting with DJ Lagway centered on culture, expectations, and clarity. The message was that if the structure worked for the QB, he wanted him to stay. If it did not, forcing alignment would only create friction. So he chose the portal.



Sumrall also revealed that it was Lagway’s personal decision to leave the Gators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was not forced out of here by any stretch of the imagination. I’m for him being successful wherever he goes next, unless we play against him at some point. But I’m for DJ,” Sumrall said.

Jon Sumrall placed DJ Lagway’s exit in a context he knows well. At Tulane, he coached QB Darian Mensah (2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns), who later transferred to Duke. In his inaugural season at Duk, Mensah secured 3,973 yards with 34 touchdowns. He said he roots for former players’ success until competition intervenes. Last season, Tulane faced Duke and won(34-27). That story defines his approach at Florida, and it explains why the portal conversation ended without bitterness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

DJ Lagway leaves Gainesville with a resume that explains why this decision reverberates nationally. A consensus 5-star in the 2024 cycle, he arrived with MaxPreps Player of the Year honors, elite physical tools, and enormous expectations. As a freshman, he played in 12 games, started seven, and went 6-1 as the starter. His lone loss came against Georgia in a game he exited injured. He threw for 1,215 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, finishing the year on a four-game winning streak that reignited optimism.

That momentum stalled in 2025. Injuries, limited offseason reps, and inconsistency defined his sophomore campaign. DJ Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, with turnovers directly contributing to losses against LSU and Kentucky. Florida finished 10-9 across the two seasons Lagway was the starter. His career totals (4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns, 23 interceptions) tell a story of flashes without sustained control.

That tension is why DJ Lagway is now one of the most dissected names in the portal. Baylor, LSU, Miami, Louisville, Missouri, and Virginia are some of the top contenders to secure Lagway. He has already had a visit to Florida State and is scheduled to see Virginia. On3 analyst J.D. PicKell called him “one of the most intriguing prospects” available, pointing to development as the deciding variable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The thing with DJ Lagway is that he needs to go somewhere that’s going to give him the most tutelage and hands-on help with his development as a quarterback,” he said, adding that his physical gifts have yet to be fully unlocked.

And as DJ Lagway searches for the right environment, Florida has already pivoted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Sumrall turns the page at quarterback

Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo will follow new OC Buster Faulkner to Gainesville, positioning himself as Florida’s next QB project. He announced his transfer on Tuesday, joining a growing portal class that includes WR Bailey Stockton, OL TJ Shanahan, and several others. The move was anticipated once Faulkner was hired on December 4.

Aaron Philo arrives with familiarity and opportunity. He spent two seasons in Faulkner’s system at Georgia Tech, appearing in eight games and making one start. In that start against Gardner-Webb, he went 21-of-28 for 373 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Overall, the 6’2, 220-pound QB completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 938 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding 95 rushing yards and a score.

The competition will be real. Redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and true freshman Will Griffin are both in the room, each with 4-star pedigrees. Philo’s edge is system knowledge and trust. His high school production underscores the upside with 13,922 passing yards at Prince Avenue Christian and 56 touchdowns as a senior. He was never the headline DJ Lagway was, but in Florida, Jon Sumrall has made it clear that alignment matters more than reputation.