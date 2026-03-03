Jon Sumrall Reveals Embracing Infamous Ritual from Tulane Era Saved Florida From Unthinkable Fate

Jon Sumrall will not settle for the bare minimum. He wants the best, and he wants it now. The Florida head coach is justified in having this attitude, looking at the mountain’s climb ahead of him in this job. For him to live up to these expectations, he will also need the players to deliver what’s asked of them. And it all started with him introducing an infamous ritual from Tulane to the Swamp.

The Florida head coach reintroduced his “Gauntlet,” which is a series of tough drills for the whole team to pass. It was designed by him and strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt, who rolled it out at Troy and Tulane. Jon Sumrall revealed at a presser on March 3 that he was dead serious about the test and was even willing to sacrifice a significant part of their training if they failed. Knowing how serious Sumrall is, he would’ve pushed the spring practice until the players cleared the ‘Gauntlet.’

“We would not have started spring if we didn’t pass it. I think the guys thought I was kidding.”

Much to the players’ relief, they all passed it. Spring camp began on March 3 , and fans will get to have a first look at Sumrall’s Gators in the Orange and Blue game on March 11th. Having gone through this extremely difficult test, the team will at least be physically primed to face the challenges in the season. Sumrall and Whitt have now tested five teams with The Gauntlet, and all five have passed.

The Gauntlet itself is built around six agility drills across three rounds, all of which must be completed within one hour as a full team. Every player must sprint between stations with maximum urgency. There is no jogging, no coasting, no exceptions. Violations are punished immediately: one missed detail means three run-outs for the whole group. And if even a single player fails to strain between stations, the entire team gets sent back.

As the hour winds down, there is a brief recovery window before the final push. The rules are deliberately designed so that individual mistakes become collective pain. And that is the point. You cannot hide in the Gauntlet. You either carry your weight or you make your brother pay for it.

The drill is so uniquely effective because it tests the character of a team. Strength coach Rusty Whitt, who brought the concept with him from his time in the Army’s Special Forces, built it around the idea that discipline is not punishment but preparation.

“I don’t want the first time we’ve gone through something hard to be in the season, because there’s going to be adversity in the season,” Sumrall said of its importance. “It never just goes smoothly. There are bumps in the road always, even when we have great years.” And Whitt’s military background gives that philosophy teeth. Every rep in the Gauntlet mirrors every individual assignment in a football game, and one person’s mental lapse breaks the whole chain.

By the time Florida took the field for spring camp on March 3rd, they had already proven, in the most uncomfortable way possible, that they could hold that chain together.

“It’s really difficult waking up that early and getting yelled at, and the whistle’s blowing in your face,” former Green Wave free safety Jack Tchienchou said. “But once you get through it, you realize how good it was for the team and the benefits it has. I was up close to 4:50 am every morning for that.

Just like last year, Florida once again has a tough schedule in 2026. The middle of the calendar is stacked with matchups against Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Sumrall will be in charge of the team that was among the SEC’s worst last season. To come back from that point, the players had to brave the grind.

Jon Sumrall wants Florida players to “hate losing”

Sumrall said on The Triple Option podcast that the existing culture at Gainesville needed a reset. So, instead of workouts just being workouts, they began do-or-die activities for the players. In fact, Sumrall reinstated Urban Meyer’s difficult mat drills and the practice of players having to earn the Gators logo on their uniforms. He also plastered the film of the players who lost on mat drills on every screen in the facility. This was not going to be a team that just got by.

“You’ve got to compete every day. I think that’s where we have to grow. We have to grow to our competitive edge, [being] so fiery that we hate losing more than we like winning. Like, you have to be pissed off and hate losing. I think creating that is probably where we’ve had to spend most of our time and attention.”

Sumrall also revealed on The Triple Option that the Florida weight room needed some serious change. He did some reps with the team’s offensive linemen and declared that they were not on the level of SEC linemen. As a result, Florida got to work on building their physicality. By spring camp, more than 20 players gained 5 pounds, and at least 10 recorded an uptick of 10 pounds. Sumrall’s hard-nosed attitude is clearly paying off.

Florida is yet to reclaim its lost glory. Even with stars like DJ Lagway and Ja’Kobi Jackson, the Gators struggled mightily in the last two seasons. But with Sumrall’s arrival and his gung-ho attitude about taking the Gators back to where they belong, Florida fans might be able to hope for a major improvement this season.