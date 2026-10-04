Jon Sumrall Sends Brutal Message to His Team After Mizzou Ends Florida’s Unbeaten Streak: “It Makes Me Sick”

Jon Sumrall is more than angry. He’s livid. Florida walked into Faurot Field carrying the kind of confidence that can get dangerous in a hurry. The Gators were ranked No. 8, unbeaten at 4-0 and coming off a statement win over then-No. 4 Ole Miss. Then Missouri turned the afternoon into a wrecking job.

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The No. 25 Tigers hammered Florida 45-17 on Saturday, piling up 560 yards as they crushed one of the SEC’s hottest teams in an embarrassing loss. For Jon Sumrall, there was no silver lining to hunt for afterward. He wasn’t interested in excuses, either, and hinted at consequences inside the locker room.

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“There’s going to be a lot of things that get called out next week, and it’s going to feel different,” he said. “If there’s guys on this football team who don’t own that, they won’t be on this football team very long.”

Jon Sumrall had spent much of the season warning his players about complacency. “If you pat your team on the a– too much, eventually they’re gonna s— in your hand,” he said.

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In his first year taking over the Florida program, Sumrall has made it very clear he will not tolerate soft play. Unlike previous coaching regimes that let small mistakes slide as long as the team was winning, Sumrall built his reputation on ruthless accountability. For him, a loss like this is not just one bad Saturday; it threatens the entire culture he is trying to establish in Gainesville.

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Winning can hide plenty of cracks, and Florida had been winning. It had also been piling up yards, averaging 532.8 per game entering Saturday. But Missouri exposed the cracks.

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“The fact that we put less than our best out there makes me sick,” Jon Sumrall said. “How we did what we just did is not acceptable. I’m livid.”

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Missouri had just suffered a late collapse against Mississippi State, but there was nothing soft about their response. Austin Simmons picked apart Florida early, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Jamal Roberts was even more punishing on the ground, rushing for 211 yards and three scores. Florida’s offense never recovered.

Aaron Philo finished with 197 passing yards and a touchdown, but much of that production came with the Gators already chasing the game. Jadan Baugh, who entered the afternoon with 11 rushing touchdowns in four games and legitimate early Heisman buzz, was completely swallowed up. He managed just 13 yards on 12 carries.

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That wasn’t an accident. Missouri clearly made stopping Baugh a priority, and after he gained 12 yards on his first carry, he produced only one yard on his next 11 attempts. The rest followed. Florida finished with 325 total yards and suffered the second-largest SEC defeat in school history, trailing only the 63-14 loss to Auburn in 1970.

Florida entered the game averaging nine penalties per contest and promptly found several new ways to hurt itself. Offensive penalties erased a 21-yard completion and another promising gain. After Roberts ripped off an 80-yard touchdown, Florida appeared to answer with a kickoff return touchdown. But two separate penalties wiped it away.

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By then, the afternoon had the feel of a team unraveling in real time. And Sumrall wasn’t going to pretend otherwise.

“We’ve got a lot of improvement to do,” he said. “It’s just been masked by winning games.”

Now the mask is gone. Florida is no longer unbeaten. Its offense has been humbled, and its coach is furious. The next few days will tell whether Saturday was just a miserable afternoon or the moment Jon Sumrall decides to start tearing things down and rebuilding them.