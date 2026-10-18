Jon Sumrall Sends Clear Message on Florida’s Quarterback Situation After Backup QB Leads Week 7 Upset

Florida’s season was heading in the wrong direction after back-to-back losses to Missouri and South Carolina. With starting quarterback Aaron Philo injured and the receiving corps depleted, the Gators had little going in their favor against No. 7 Texas. But backup Tramell Jones Jr. flipped the script in his first career start, leading Florida to a stunning 27-24 upset in Austin and its first road win over a top-10 team since 2012.

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Yet apparently, even that wasn’t enough for Jon Sumrall to hand him the starting job. Instead, the Florida head coach now faces an uncomfortable quarterback dilemma, especially with Philo nearing his return.

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“I’m happy for Tramell and his success,” Sumrall said, according to Gators Online. “He missed plenty of things today. He did some good things today. The success with our team today had more to do than just the quarterback. Our defense played a hell of a lot better. Our O-line played a hell of a lot better. So I’m not taking anything away from Tramell, but today was a team win, not a quarterback win. It was a team win.”

“We evaluate each week how we do to get to 1-0 that week. That’s sort of our job, and I would tell you, God’s honest truth, looking back, the last two games, Philo didn’t cost us the last two games. I’m not going to point fingers at everybody, but just like individually, Tramell didn’t win the game by himself. I’m glad we got two guys I believe in; we can go win football games with.”

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Sumrall had reason to back Philo, who suffered a shoulder injury in Florida’s 38-19 loss to South Carolina. Although Philo warmed up against Texas, he was only available in an emergency, giving sophomore Tramell Jones Jr. his first career start. But after Jones delivered the upset, the quarterback debate was unavoidable. Asked whether Jones had earned a shot at the starting job, Sumrall admitted, “I know that’s going to be everybody’s question probably.”

Philo wasn’t exactly the problem. He had thrown for 1,341 yards, nine touchdowns, and just three interceptions while completing 70% of his passes, adding 104 rushing yards and three scores.

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Meanwhile, Florida’s defense surrendered 83 points in back-to-back losses to Missouri (45-17) and South Carolina (38-19). And against Texas, another collapse looked inevitable when the Longhorns took a 17-3 lead, helped by Ryan Niblett’s punt return touchdown.

But Jones flipped the script, finding Dallas Wilson for a 17-yard gain on fourth-and-12 before hitting Lacota Dippre for a touchdown with 18 seconds left in the half. Florida then completed a 24-point unanswered run.

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Jones had already thrown two interceptions earlier in the season, including one against South Carolina. But against Texas, he avoided costly mistakes, completing 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns while adding 41 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Sumrall credited him for making “no crazy, dumb decisions,” while Florida went from an embarrassing 0-for-8 on third downs in the first half to 8-for-11 after halftime. And despite Sumrall’s reluctance to commit to him, Jones became the first Florida quarterback since Jesse Palmer in 1997 to win on the road against a top-10 opponent in his first career start.

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“We will get through the tape. I’ll watch the tape on the plane today, and then I’ll watch it again tomorrow, and then we’ll figure out how we move forward. Philo’s got an injury, so when he’s ready from the injury, that matters. But so that’s a word salad basically to tell you there’s going to be no decision tonight of ‘here’s what I’m doing moving forward.’ Philo’s been our guy and has won us some big games, too.”

Sumrall has made a tough quarterback call before. At Tulane in 2024, he chose inexperienced freshman Darian Mensah over two established quarterbacks. The gamble paid off as Mensah led Tulane to the AAC Championship Game. Now, Sumrall faces another difficult decision at Florida.

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The decision will depend on the game film and Philo’s recovery, which Sumrall described as “a couple-week deal.” The bye week gives both quarterbacks time to prepare before Florida faces Georgia. “It’s not over. We’ve got the bye week to prepare for Georgia,” Jones said.

Florida now stands at 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC, with wins over Ole Miss and Texas but ugly losses at Missouri and against South Carolina. However, the problems that surfaced on Saturday extend beyond the quarterback situation.

The Gators committed seven penalties for 55 yards and surrendered a 63-yard punt return touchdown, while wide receiver Vernell Brown III missed his third consecutive game. These issues will need attention before Florida faces Georgia on October 31 in Atlanta, where the Bulldogs will look to bounce back from their 27-24 loss to Auburn.