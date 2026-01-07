Jon Sumrall Squashes Biggest Florida Rivalry to Help College Football Athlete With Troubled Medical History

Sometimes college football gets bigger than wins and losses, bigger than heated rivalries and trash talk. Pearce Spurlin III’s story is one of those moments. Spurlin was a kid who had to walk away from the game he loved because of a congenital heart condition, only to fight his way back and get cleared to play again. Now, as he searches for a new home through the transfer portal, Jon Sumrall has stepped up to get him into the swamps. The interesting thing is that Spurlin was part of Florida’s archrivals, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Florida is hosting Spurlin for a visit today, sources confirmed to Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound tight end was the No. 2 tight end in the entire 2023 recruiting class when he signed with Georgia. And now, new Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is rolling out the welcome mat. Jon Sumrall has made it clear he’s looking to rebuild the Gators with culture and character. And bringing in a player like Spurlin, who’s already proven he can overcome adversity, fits that vision perfectly.

Spurlin’s time at Georgia came to a devastating halt in March 2024 when he was forced to medically retire due to a congenital heart condition. He had appeared in six games as a freshman during the 2023 season, including Georgia’s Orange Bowl win. He was expected to be one of the next in line behind Brock Bowers at tight end. Instead, after discussions with specialists at the Cleveland Clinic and Athens Piedmont Hospital, Spurlin and his family made the gut-wrenching decision to step away from football. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart kept him on scholarship and made him part of the program. But everyone understood the reality: his playing days looked finished.​

But Spurlin wasn’t done fighting. In August 2025, he underwent successful open-heart surgery, and by December, doctors had given him full medical clearance to return to football. “I am beyond grateful and blessed to report that I have received full medical clearance to return to play this game that I love,” Spurlin announced on social media. “All glory goes to God for leading me through this journey and blessing me with my health.”

The problem? NCAA rules prevent medically disqualified players from returning to the same institution. This means even though Georgia wanted to keep him, Spurlin had to enter the transfer portal if he wanted to play again. He announced his intentions in early December, writing, “Although I am not able to return to play here at UGA per NCAA rules of medically disqualifying, my time at Georgia has been nothing but special.”

When Spurlin committed to Georgia out of South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, he was a legitimate baller. A 6-foot-6, 216-pound athlete with an 81-inch wingspan and exceptional ball skills.

Now, with two years of eligibility remaining and a clean bill of health, Spurlin is one of the more intriguing tight end prospects in the 2026 transfer portal. Florida State, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech were all considered potential landing spots, but it’s Florida, Georgia’s bitter rival, that’s making the hardest push. Sometimes the story matters more than the scoreboard, and Sumrall seems to understand that.​

Meanwhile, Georgia is looking to return the favor

While Florida is busy hosting former Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin, the Bulldogs are playing the same game on the flip side. Georgia hosted Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion for a visit on Tuesday. And sources close to the situation suggest Kirby Smart’s staff is making a strong push to land the Warner Robins native.

The 6-foot-4 receiver finished the 2025 season with 33 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns, good for third on the Yellow Jackets in receiving yards. He tied for third in receptions while leading the team in scores. On3 has already issued a prediction that Canion will flip to Georgia, which would be a devastating blow to Brent Key’s program that’s already hemorrhaging talent through the portal. Georgia Tech is losing six wide receivers from this year’s roster, including their top returner in Canion. And watching him walk right into Athens would sting in ways that go beyond just football.​

For Georgia, landing Canion would help solve a massive need. Outside of London Humphreys, the Bulldogs’ receiving room is basically in flux after losing multiple players to the NFL Draft and transfer portal. Canion was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 191 prospect on ESPN’s 300 list when he originally committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Georgia Tech.

The timing is particularly brutal for Georgia Tech. GT’s offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, just left for Florida; quarterback Aaron Philo transferred to Florida as well, and now their top returning receiver is about to join their biggest rival. Sometimes the portal giveth, and sometimes it absolutely destroys you.​