Jon Sumrall Still Pulling Strings in Tulane’s Major 2026 Decision Despite Taking Florida Job

Days after signing a six-year, $44.7 million contract at Florida, head coach Jon Sumrall continued operating. Except that, the former Tulane HC’s schedule over the last week reflected that his title might have changed, but his grip on the Green Wave’s 2026 recruiting class remained intact. He’s now running from late-night walkthroughs to rapid-fire flights between campuses, leaving him short on sleep but intent on completing unfinished business.

“We’ve also had to do two signing days yesterday,” Jon Sumrall admitted on College Sports on SiriusXM on December 4. “Because while I’m worried about Florida and we’re going to finish, I want to finish that signing class the right way and to get off on a good foot there. To me, it was very important to leave this place the right way too… We got a lot of guys to stick to their word, and they’re coming here.”

That opened the door to a deeper conversation about why those players stayed. Jon Sumrall reinforced that message by joining Tulane AD Davis Harris on a Sunday Zoom call with Green Wave commitments, 90 minutes before conducting the same session with Florida’s class. He told recruits from both programs that their original decisions were made on foundational factors.

“I just tried to help everybody understand that in this time of uncertainty,” he said. “Don’t forget you chose because you thought the fit for you was right.”

Sumrall had Tulane positioned at 10-2 and in the CFP conversation, preparing for a conference championship matchup against No. 22 North Texas. His approach created confidence across the Green Wave, minimizing panic that usually follows a sudden departure.

Tulane received fourteen signed commitments on Wednesday, all arriving from outside Louisiana, a notable outcome considering Jon Sumrall had already accepted the Florida job. Their 2026 class remained ranked No. 70 nationally with 17 total commitments, led by 3-star OL Tylan George at No. 598 in the 247Sports Composite. The class also included WRs Gary Hadley Jr. and Keyshaun Coleman, DE Cayden Dees, LB Chan Lumpkin, multiple offensive linemen, three safeties, and a defensive tackle. For a program without its HC, the retention rate was unusually high, leading to internal optimism about the next phase.

3-star TE Colby Simpson explained that he, QB Trace Johnson, DL Jordyn Crites, and OL Deontavis Cooper discussed the uncertainty and agreed to stay committed. Simpson described the initial chaos when Sumrall left, but the group aligned on sticking to their original decision. Only a handful of players departed, including Noah Abebe to Houston, Jackson Williams to Washington State, Lawrence Autry to West Virginia, and Trez Davis to Washington. Tulane absorbed predictable attrition but avoided an overhaul. With them stabilized, the attention shifts to Gainesville.

Jon Sumrall’s move begins in Florida

Jon Sumrall promised he would not raid Tulane’s class, stating at his introductory press conference that those commitments should sign with the Green Wave. His focus now centers on elevating Florida’s 2026 and 2027 classes, which currently rank 13th and 32nd, respectively. That mission began immediately with staff construction.

The first hire Jon Sumrall made as Florida’s HC is Kentucky DC Brad White. The former Wildcats coach spent eight seasons in Lexington and produced four top-25 defenses, including a standout 2018 unit that ranked sixth nationally, paced by Josh Hines-Allen’s 17 sacks and five forced fumbles. Their previous overlap at Kentucky provides Sumrall with structural continuity on the defensive side.

The staff build continued with the expected hiring of Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner, whose offense ranked 12th nationally this season. He developed QB Haynes King into a productive dual-threat. Faulkner’s system could reposition QB DJ Lagway for expanded rushing usage if he returns in 2026. The hires indicate Jon Sumrall’s intent to construct a staff experienced in efficiency, development, and modernized scheme application.

For now, Jon Sumrall’s priority is straightforward. With the American Conference champion locked into the 12-team playoff, the winner of Tulane vs. North Texas is positioned for a No. 12 seed, with a chance to climb to No. 11 if Louisville slips. Whatever comes next at Florida can wait; the immediate task is finishing this run.