Jon Sumrall To Steal DB Coach Who Was Reportedly Headed to FSU

It’s been less than 15 days since Jon Sumrall was officially hired as Florida’s head coach, and he has already started turning the program inside out. His first hire reportedly became Kentucky’s Brad White, donning the DC role. Now, the head coach has poached a crucial DBs coach, earlier headed to in-state rival Florida State.

According to Zach Abolverdi of ON3, the Gators have now finalized the hiring of former Miami and NFL CBs coach Brandon Harris. The 30-year-old was most recently serving as the DBs coach for UCF and has 7 years’ worth of coaching experience on his resume. The hiring is also crucial since it will open the in-state recruiting doors, as the Miami native has a proven pedigree in recruiting high-profile targets.

This is a developing story