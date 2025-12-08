Jon Sumrall’s Florida Faces Immediate Consequences After Cutting Ties With Bill Gonzales & Another Key Coach

Florida’s new HC Jon Sumrall is making aggressive changes in the Gators’ locker room to completely rebuild the coaching staff. After the release of the interim and WR coach, Billy Gonzales, another key coach parted ways with Florida.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Florida’s running backs coach Jabbar Juluke will not be a part of the new head coach’s staff. Juluke served as the associate head coach under the previous coach, Billy Napier. Juluke has been with Florida for the last four years and was one of the state’s top recruiters. He helped develop Montrell Johnson Jr., Trevor Etienne, Ja’Kobi Jackson, and Jadan Baugh, who emerged as top backs in the SEC during his tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The back-to-back release came after Jon Sumrall told his staff last week that he wanted to mix existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops, and staffers he has never worked with before.

“I don’t hire a staff off of who are my buddies,” he explained. “I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place.”

The coaching changes backfired for Sumrall’s Florida, as the 3-star WR Muizz Tounkara of the 2025 class has announced his entry to the transfer portal.