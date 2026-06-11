Jon Sumrall’s Florida Makes Historic $1.4 Billion Announcement on Thursday

The new Florida head coach, Jon Sumrall, has yet to show the fans how his Gators will look on the field. Meanwhile, the program is planning a makeover of the iconic Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, one of the most expensive renovation projects in college football.

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The Gators officially announced plans to renovate Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at a cost of $1.4 billion. The multi-phase project is expected to begin after the 2026 season and be completed by the 2030 season. The project’s official website highlights that it will be a form of revival for one of America’s “most iconic college football venues” and transform it into a premier, pace-setting destination for the whole of college athletics.

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The funding is expected to come from private donations, long-term debt, and other sources, subject to approval by the Florida Board of Governors.

The project remains under design, planning, and pre-construction activities by the renovation project team: Legends Global as Owner’s Representatives, with a partnership between Manhattan Construction Group and Hunt Construction Group, as selected by the program.

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According to the project’s official website, theswamprenovation.com, “fans should experience a more comfortable, convenient, and enjoyable game day from arrival through departure. Improvements are expected to include more accessible concessions, improved restroom access, enhanced wayfinding, better traffic flow throughout the stadium, upgraded technology, and additional gathering spaces.”

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At the time of its listing on Florida’s facilities website in 2021, the “UAA-62 Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Facility Upgrades Project” was estimated at $398.5 million. And with the new costs, the emphasis is on renovating with the program’s rich history and tradition in mind. That includes the historic Orange Win Walls. Moreover, there will also be a focus on “preserving the unique proximity of fans to the field.”

Having undergone several expansions since its completion in 1930, with a capacity of 21,769, the renovation would not include an expansion of the stadium. Its 88,548 capacity would be maintained. In the past five years, the program has been ranked 10th in attendance. The last expansion was during a $50 million renovation of the stadium’s west side in 2003.

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The school’s board is scheduled to vote on the project’s approval before it heads to the University of Florida Board of Trustees in September for final approval.

AD says no dramatic change expected at the Swamp

The program’s athletic director, Scott Stricklin, addressed the board on the renovation. A few months before his tenure in Florida clocks ten years, he mentioned that the stadium, which is the main attraction of Florida athletics, is being renovated as an investment in the experience of fans and students.

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“Every decision throughout the design process has been evaluated through the lens of preserving and amplifying the energy that makes Ben Hill Griffin Stadium unique,” Stricklin said. “The design will maintain the intimacy of the seating bowl, preserve the proximity of fans to the field, and continue to create the intimidating environment that has defined Florida Football for generations. We are not diminishing what makes The Swamp special — we are strengthening it.”

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The Gators have repeatedly shown they prioritize their fans in all of these. Among other reasons given for the stadium retaining its capacity is “to maintain the electric atmosphere that makes The Swamp the most intimidating venue in college football.”