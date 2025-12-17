Jon Sumrall’s Florida to Target 2,624-YD Dual-Threat QB to Fill DJ Lagway Vacancy – Report

Essentials Inside The Story DJ Lagway announced his decision to enter the portal.

The new head coach, Jon Sumrall, wished the Gators' former QB1 well but didn't disclose the program's plans at the position.

As per ON3, a dual-threat QB who hit the portal on December 9 is on the Gators' radar.

The moment DJ Lagway’s transfer portal news broke on Monday, Florida’s quarterback room hit an official reset. Lagway was once the 2024 class’s star dual-threat QB with early sparks of brilliance, but injuries hampered his run with the program. With the portal window opening on January 2, a standout QB from Old Dominion appears to be a replacement for DJ Lagway.

Colton Joseph didn’t wait around once the portal clock started looming; according to On3’s Corey Bender, that decisiveness has put him on Florida’s radar. He was among the first quarterbacks to publicly announce his plans, clearly betting on himself once more when he posted his decision on December 9. This wasn’t easy, though. He was leaving behind an Old Dominion program where he spent three years, redshirted, and earned the position.

One of the programs already recruiting him is Florida. Bender claims that Florida wants to add two portal quarterbacks, which puts Joseph firmly in the discussion, even though the Gators have been strongly linked to Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo. His representation has already contacted Florida despite the no-contact restriction until January 2, and Joseph confirmed that Florida is paying close attention to him.

“Yes, my agent has been in contact with them,” Joseph said. “I would assume it’s the GM. They are definitely in the market for a running QB.”

Under Jon Sumrall and OC Buster Faulkner, whose offenses are built around quarterbacks who can stress defenses with their legs as much as their arms. Joseph sees it too.

“Just look at what he did with Haynes King last year,” he said. “It’s a running quarterback’s dream.” And competition? He’s not worried. Sumrall stacked QBs at Tulane before, and Joseph welcomes it.

That confidence is backed up by his stats. Joseph was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 after redshirting his first year and starting nine games as a redshirt freshman. He threw for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns while running for 1,007 yards and 13 additional touchdowns. He is gritty, deadly as a runner, and at ease defeating defenders from the pocket.

What makes the story hit harder is where it started. Despite monster high school numbers, his offers were limited.

“Nothing was handed to me,” Joseph said, explaining why leaving ODU wasn’t easy but felt necessary. Now, with SEC, ACC, and Big Ten programs calling, he’s finally choosing his next right fit and a chance to reach the next level.

And in Gainesville, the focus has already shifted to what comes next, and Jon Sumrall made that clear the moment DJ Lagway’s name entered the portal.

Jon Sumrall doesn’t flinch as DJ Lagway exits

The Florida head coach was asked about Lagway’s departure from the program. While he didn’t discuss what they are going to do at the position, he still gave DJ his flowers.

“I’m not really going to comment on it,” said Sumrall. “Nothing but respect for DJ. Whatever he chooses to do, I’m going to love all those guys that are there or here whatever they choose to do. I’m not really going to get into that too much.”

Before spring even arrives, Florida’s new staff has been working quickly behind the scenes, hiring coaches and stacking coordinators. From a talent perspective, Lagway’s leaving is tough, but it doesn’t appear to have affected Sumrall’s vision.

However, Lagway was not afraid of the competition. He was cool with Florida adding another quarterback, even more than one. What he wanted was affirmation and belief. But the first meetings with the new staff seemed more like an evaluation. When questions about his competitiveness and identity as a quarterback surfaced, staying in Gainesville no longer felt like the best path forward.

Lagway arrived as the face of Florida’s rebuild. He went 6-1 as a freshman starter and showed why he stood out as the top dual-threat quarterback in his class. However, the equation changed with injuries and inconsistency. After two years, he departs with a 10–9 record as the starter. Meanwhile, Florida is rebuilding and looking for a quarterback who perfectly embodies Jon Sumrall’s vision for the Gators.