Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Offer 6’8 Athlete Who’d Never Played Football a Year Ago

Brent Venables is busy stacking up the 2026 recruiting class with a steady stream of new talent. But this time, he has targeted a prospect who is very new to the concept of gridiron. The Sooners have set their sights on a basketball convert whose stature and athleticism stand out. The HC is definitely banking on his basketball background to translate into explosive plays on the football field. That’s when 6 ft 8 inches tall Jonas Muya comes into the mix.

Jonas posted on X, saying, “Feel blessed to receive an offer from @UofOklahoma after a good conversation with @OU_CoachB Thanks to the coaches and staff for the opportunity.” Jonas Muya burst onto the scene last year, stepping into his fresh new role as an offensive tackle for Bishop Luers. Reporter Parker Thune tweeted a response and spoke about what Muya brings to the field.

“The #Sooners extend an offer to Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Luers OL Jonas Muya. The 2026 prospect is a converted hooper who’s in his first year of football. 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds. 👀”. But the Sooners showed interest a little late. With Muya’s rise in stock as an offensive tackle, the Minnesota Golden Gophers quickly jumped in with a scholarship offer.

Why not? He’s a physical specimen with high-level traits that scream college-ready. He was born in Kinshasa, DRC, and began his career as a basketball player at La Lumiere School before transitioning to football at Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne. Jonas has been turning heads with offers from solid programs like Cincinnati, Miami (OH), Toledo, and West Virginia. But it’s Minnesota’s quick move that stands out. They scheduled an official visit for him on November 1, showing how much they believe in his upside.

Muya has already given his verbal commitment to the Gophers on Monday. But let’s not take a powerhouse like Oklahoma lightly, as they are a champion in flipping commitments to their side.

The Sooners pulled off a big move in late October 2025, flipping three-star wide receiver Rogers from Penn State after he visited Norman. Rogers had been committed to the Nittany Lions for a while but reopened his recruitment after a midseason coaching change. Then there’s defensive lineman James Carrington. Oklahoma flipped the three-star DL from Florida State after he decommitted from the Seminoles and pledged to the Sooners in August 2025.

The Sooners are on a roll!

The Oklahoma Sooners are busy keeping the momentum rolling strong in the 2026 recruiting cycle. One recent highlight is the commitment of linebacker Jacob Curry, a standout with 101 tackles, 11 QB hurries, eight sacks, and several forced turnovers. His elite performance drew attention from big names like Florida State and Ohio State. But at the end of the day, he is locked in with Oklahoma.

Curry’s official visit to Norman, timed with a big win over Auburn, gave him a firsthand look at what the Sooners are building. The team is also pushing hard for standout wide receiver Milan Parris. A consensus 4-star athlete from Ohio who recently decommitted from Iowa State. Parris is a touchdown machine. He has racked up 28 passes for 597 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. His ability to win contested catches and his commitment to blocking for teammates make him a perfect fit for Oklahoma’s style.

Currently, Oklahoma holds 22 commitments for the 2026 class and ranks No. 21 in 247Sports’ team rankings. While only a handful of their commits are 4-star prospects (including edge rusher Jake Kreul and QB Bowe Bentley), the depth and balance of the class are evident. Looking ahead, Oklahoma’s 2027 class looks even brighter, ranked No. 1 nationally with multiple 4-star commits across key positions.