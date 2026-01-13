Colorado Athlete Who Shedeur Sanders Gifted $200K Maybach Enters Transfer Portal

The Sanders men famously have a luxurious way of showing love, and it extends beyond family. Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, has surprised his Colorado teammates regularly with extravagant gifts. One of the most memorable moments came when he gifted a Maybach to a prized 2024 Colorado commit. Now, in a surprising turn, he announced his decision to move on from Boulder.

On January 13, On3 reported that Jordan Seaton has entered the transfer portal. With his exit, the number of scholarship players leaving Colorado now sits somewhere between 34 and 37, highlighting just how much turnover the program is dealing with.

Seaton wasn’t just another name on the roster. He started all 22 games he played in Boulder and finished as the third-highest ranked recruit in program history. According to PFF, he posted an impressive 83.9 pass-blocking grade. However, his 52.0 run-blocking grade showed there was still room to grow. Recruiting services ranked Seaton as the No. 18 player nationally, the No. 1 offensive tackle, and the No. 5 player in Florida in the 2024 class, making his departure a major blow for the Buffs.

He chose Colorado over powerhouses like Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, and Maryland, giving Prime one of the biggest recruiting wins of his tenure. But this one cuts deep. Seaton shared a genuine bond with Shedeur Sanders, making the departure especially tough for the former Buffs’ quarterback. Back in December 2023, when Seaton verbally committed to Colorado, Shedeur FaceTimed him to flex his latest diamond chain and told him, “We could shine together.”

That relationship only grew from there. On Seaton’s 18th birthday (June 21), Shedeur gifted him five boxes from Tajia Diamonds, including two bracelets and three chains. Their chemistry showed up on the field, too. Seaton made it clear he took pride in protecting his quarterback, saying in a March interview, “Whoever’s behind me at quarterback, I’m going to block my b**t off. The bond Shedeur and I have makes you want to go harder.” Then came the headline-grabbing moment late in the 2024 season, the $200,000 Maybach.

Shedeur gifted the luxury car as a reward to him for allowing zero hurries, pressures, or sacks across multiple pass-blocking snaps, which played a major role in Shedeur’s record-breaking season.

“He protects the backside, so he had to get the ’bach,” Shedeur said.

With two years of eligibility still left, Seaton is one of the most sought-after names in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman already seems to be eyeing an SEC move, following players and staff from an SEC program on social media. Honestly, that would be a massive step up from the Big 12 grind.

Jordan Seaton is already making connections in Texas

Jordan Seaton’s next move didn’t stay a mystery for long. Texas quickly emerged as a serious player in the race for one of the most talented offensive linemen in the transfer portal. The No. 1-ranked offensive tackle currently available, Seaton, is weighing his options. But right now, Texas and Oregon clearly stand out as the top contenders.

All signs seem to be pointing toward Austin. Seaton recently started following several Texas players and staff members on social media from January 12, 2026. The list includes Arch Manning and Collin Simmons, which only added fuel to the speculation. On top of that, he’s expected to command a massive NIL deal, potentially close to $2 million per year, and Texas has the financial muscle to make that happen.

From a football standpoint, the fit makes a lot of sense, too. Texas could desperately use help up front to protect Arch Manning. In the 2025 season, the Longhorns allowed 47 sacks, including a brutal six-sack outing against Florida. As a first-time starter, Manning dealt with his fair share of growing pains. He held onto the ball too long at times and looked uncomfortable against complex defenses.

Through the first seven games, he averaged 207 passing yards with a 59.3% completion rate. That’s where Seaton could change everything. If Texas lands him, he could immediately help shore up the offensive line and give Manning the protection he needs to take the next step. Longhorn fans might want to keep a close eye on this one.