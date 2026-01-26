Lane Kiffin Forces LSU to Bend Academic Guidelines for $5M Portal Acquisition

Lane Kiffin simply couldn’t rest without poaching Jordan Seaton from the transfer portal. The highly touted offensive tackle, also considered the best in his position in the portal, became a priority target for the Tigers, and landing him at Baton Rouge was important. However, due to the complicated timing, the deadline to enroll in classes passed. Luckily for Seaton, LSU is more than ready to bend the rules for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jordan Seaton’s transfer portal fiasco took a lot of time before the deal with Lane Kiffin’s LSU was finalized. That’s because Seaton had visits scheduled with MS State and ACC’s Miami, and Oregon before coming to Baton Rouge. But with a bit of convincing by Kiffin, Seaton canceled the schedule he had planned with the Ducks and chose to visit LSU. That, however, meant that he would miss out on the enrollment period in the program.

But it seems like it won’t be a problem, as Louisiana Sports’ reporter Matt Moscona shared on X that LSU has planned to bend the rules to get Seaton onto the campus while not missing any classes. He is expected to be enrolled in classes this week, meaning he could participate in the spring practice. Being a five-star prospect comes with clear advantages, especially when that player continues to dominate over multiple seasons. In Seaton’s case, that is exactly what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that settled, Seaton can now fully settle into his new program. The left tackle reportedly earned around $5 million through his transfer. Kiffin even posted a message on X, calling Seaton the “grand finale” and using his familiar “SpotTheBall” phrase, a reference to what he promised when the transfer portal first opened. LSU’s portal run was one of the strongest in the country, and Seaton ended up being the final piece. Another major addition was edge rusher Prince Umanmielen, who played under Kiffin at Ole Miss and reportedly received a deal worth $1.5 million. So splashing cash during the transfer portal was not an issue for Kiffin, and there’s a big reason why.

After finishing the 2025 season with a 7-6 record and a 10th-place finish in the conference, the LSU administration made it clear that changes were needed. Hiring Kiffin proved to be the right move, as he not only added top players through the portal but also strengthened his coaching staff, making LSU a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until the season starts, Seaton can settle into life in Baton Rouge and enjoy the early benefits of the move, including a possible new car deal linked to LSU.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

One possible tactic Lane Kiffin may have used to get Jordan Seaton

Lane Kiffin once again showed why he is regarded as one of the best recruiters in college football. Whatever approach he uses, it almost always seems to work in his favor. Before Jordan Seaton arrived, Kiffin had already made major moves in the transfer portal, adding 42 players to the LSU Tigers roster.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado Spring Game Apr 19, 2025 Boulder, CO, USA Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton 77 during the spring game at Folsom Field. Boulder Folsom Field CO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xIsaiahxJ.xDowningx 20250419_ijd_bd3_082

One of the biggest additions was quarterback Sam Leavitt from the Arizona Wildcats. Kiffin also went to war with his former program by bringing in four players and several members of the coaching staff. Landing Seaton, however, was not easy. The recruitment dragged on longer than expected, which has led to rumors that Kiffin used another tactic to close the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

After committing, Seaton posted a photo on X with a Mercedes-Benz and tagged LSU and Kiffin. Many believe this could be an indication of a possible deal with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. Others have raised questions because Deion Sanders had previously offered Seaton a $200,000 Maybach, leaving fans wondering what happened to that car.

Whatever the deal is, one thing is for sure: Jordan Seaton is definitely enjoying his new life in Baton Rouge.