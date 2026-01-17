Jordan Seaton Puts SEC Teams on Alert with Major Announcement Before National Championship Game

Elite offensive tackles like Jordan Seaton rarely hit the transfer portal, which is why SEC powerhouses are scrambling as a new ACC contender emerges for his signature. While the Colorado transfer is ESPN’s No. 4 player in the portal, an ACC power is emerging in the race alongside several SEC programs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is planning to visit Miami,” reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Friday, as the major announcement from Seaton put other teams on alert. “He wrapped up a visit to Mississippi State and is on his way to Miami.”

The former Colorado offensive tackle has been connected to Oregon, which needs a left tackle, and LSU, aiming to make an impact under Lane Kiffin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Miami’s recent resurgence, highlighted by marquee wins over programs like OSU and Texas A&M, has put them back in the national conversation and made them a prime destination for elite transfers.

While that run has naturally drawn elite transfer interest, Seaton is no exception. But with several programs in the mix, landing the OT will not be easy for Miami. Still, if they can secure him, landing Seaton would give Miami a proven, day-one starter to anchor their offensive line.

247Sports ranks the former 5-star No. 1 OT in the transfer portal, making him the highest-rated non-QB available. Now, with two seasons of eligibility remaining, he still projects as an early selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. While the hype followed him from the start, he delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seaton isn’t just hype; he’s proven production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After earning Freshman All-American honors in 2024, he solidified his elite status in 2025 by allowing just two sacks all season, making him the most coveted lineman in the portal. He earned the All-Big 12 Second Team after surrendering just two sacks across 328 pass-blocking snaps.

With this level of talent, the OT has also been linked to Texas. However, the Longhorns recently secured a commitment from Wake Forest transfer OT Melvin Siani. That may have ended their pursuit of Seaton.

But that development could clear the path for Miami, giving Miami a strong chance to land him for the upcoming season. In fact, for the Hurricanes, the need is real. With starting left tackle Markel Bell and star OT Francis Mauigoa expected to head to the 2026 NFL Draft, landing Seaton would give Miami a proven replacement capable of anchoring the O-line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing also feels right for the Hurricanes. This season, they are chasing history as they look to capture their first national title since 2001. Now, a championship run would only strengthen their case, potentially making it easier to land the Colorado transfer and putting SEC programs on alert to chase Seaton.

But ahead of the national championship game, Jordan Seaton visited Mississippi State to gauge the entire program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Seaton has a connection to MS State

Fresh off his exit from Colorado, the elite offensive tackle is already making moves. While the portal’s top lineman is officially on the market, his first stop is Mississippi State, and the connection makes sense.

Seaton reunited with Bulldogs offensive line coach Phil Loadholt, a former NFL lineman and Deion Sanders assistant who coached him at Colorado in 2024. Now, Mississippi State is betting that comfort matters.

Under Jeff Lebby, the Bulldogs showed signs of life in 2025, snapping an SEC skid and flirting with a bowl despite a 5–7 finish. Adding a player of Seaton’s caliber would significantly accelerate head coach Jeff Lebby’s rebuilding efforts in Starkville.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this race is crowded. At least one more SEC visit is coming, including a trip to Texas to meet Steve Sarkisian. After protecting Shedeur Sanders, he could be next in line to shield Arch Manning.

Still, Miami’s rise speaks volumes, and if the Hurricanes can sell their vision to Seaton, the former Buff could be a Cane for the 2026 season.